WTHI
Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
WTHI
A young woman is fulfilling her dream of opening an art business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent college graduate just started her own business right here in Terre Haute. Madison King was born and raised in Terre Haute and has always had a passion for art. She says it's been a dream of hers to open a local art supply business, especially since this is the first of its kind in the area.
WTHI
New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
WTHI
"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few things: family, football, and superheroes. "Spiderman was definitely his favorite," Raven Layton, Leeam's mom, said. "When he was about 3 years old, whenever you'd ask him he would say he was Spiderman Leeam Red." After tragedy struck,...
WTHI
Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
WTHI
"They were a family there" - Meadows students transition to new schools this year
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is officially underway in Vigo County. But students who attended Meadows Elementary School will all be transitioning to other schools in the area. This is after Meadows shut down last winter. One Meadows family choose St Patrick's School, a private school in...
MyWabashValley.com
New mural will bring attention to downtown building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
WTHI
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
vincennespbs.org
Dunn named KCARC President
KCARC has a new President. The board overseeing the agency that provides information, support and connectivity for those with disabilities in Knox County, met Tuesday and announced that Nash Dunn is their new leader. He joined the staff at KCARC in 2018 as Vice President of Program Services. In October...
WTHI
"We knew we had to help" - Raising money for the Ryves Youth Center and for children experiencing homelessness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Ryves Youth Center is serving dozens of children in Terre Haute, including many who are experiencing homelessness. Now with the school year officially underway, the local community is making sure these kids can have the best possible year in school. According to the Indiana...
WTHI
"You got to have dedication..." Van Buren Fire Department looking for more volunteers
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, nearly 70% of all firefighters are volunteers. But, the number has decreased over the years. Something one local fire department knows first hand. The Van Buren Fire Department serves about 37 square miles in Clay County. While it's an...
vincennespbs.org
Back 2 School in Vincennes
It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
WTHI
"If we got volunteers all day, that would be great!" Clay Co. Humane Society in need of volunteers, funds for new project
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Humane Society has served Clay County and its animals since 1957. But, Board of Directors President Toni Carter said the center needs some humans to help take care of its furry friends. "I always tell people who come in to volunteer that it's...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
WTHI
J. Gumbo's has a new owner and is getting ready to re-open soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - J. Gumbo's has been sold to Adam Dalton of Terre Haute. The Wabash Avenue restaurant hasn't been open in a while, but that will soon be changing. You can expect the smell of some Cajun classics to fill downtown sometime next week when the restaurant has its soft opening. The official ribbon cutting will come not long after that.
wamwamfm.com
Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics
A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
WTHI
Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
WTHI
A new store and dozens of new jobs are on the way to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store and dozens of new jobs are on their way to Vincennes. Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened up its newest location in Vincennes Wednesday morning. Several customers from the area poured in to get merchandise at a discounted rate. Ollie's staff says this will bring...
