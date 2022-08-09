ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
CLINTON, IN
WTHI

A young woman is fulfilling her dream of opening an art business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent college graduate just started her own business right here in Terre Haute. Madison King was born and raised in Terre Haute and has always had a passion for art. She says it's been a dream of hers to open a local art supply business, especially since this is the first of its kind in the area.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New mural will bring attention to downtown building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
vincennespbs.org

Dunn named KCARC President

KCARC has a new President. The board overseeing the agency that provides information, support and connectivity for those with disabilities in Knox County, met Tuesday and announced that Nash Dunn is their new leader. He joined the staff at KCARC in 2018 as Vice President of Program Services. In October...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Back 2 School in Vincennes

It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

J. Gumbo's has a new owner and is getting ready to re-open soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - J. Gumbo's has been sold to Adam Dalton of Terre Haute. The Wabash Avenue restaurant hasn't been open in a while, but that will soon be changing. You can expect the smell of some Cajun classics to fill downtown sometime next week when the restaurant has its soft opening. The official ribbon cutting will come not long after that.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics

A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
WTHI

A new store and dozens of new jobs are on the way to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store and dozens of new jobs are on their way to Vincennes. Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened up its newest location in Vincennes Wednesday morning. Several customers from the area poured in to get merchandise at a discounted rate. Ollie's staff says this will bring...
VINCENNES, IN

