TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - J. Gumbo's has been sold to Adam Dalton of Terre Haute. The Wabash Avenue restaurant hasn't been open in a while, but that will soon be changing. You can expect the smell of some Cajun classics to fill downtown sometime next week when the restaurant has its soft opening. The official ribbon cutting will come not long after that.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO