Austin Chronicle
Who the Hell Is TVHeadATX?
TVHead’s bold work can be found all over the city, his wheat-pasted posters and ubiquitous stickers pulling public eyes to walls and utility poles and traffic signal boxes throughout our rapidly metastasizing urban core. The art’s central image: a business-suited citizen with a big old-fashioned cathode-ray-tube of a television...
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
50 Years Ago, Willie Nelson United Cowboys and Hippies at the Armadillo World Headquarters
With the Vietnam War still raging in the summer of 1972, there was a cultural chasm that seemed too wide to cross in Texas: Longhairs weren’t welcome in honky-tonks, and cowboys didn’t mingle with “peaceniks.” But five words built a bridge. “Ladies and gentlemen, Willie Nelson!”
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
This Wild Rustic Barndominium Is A Deer Lover’s Dream In San Marcos, Texas
At first glance this property looks like a blast from the past, but when you peel back the layers you will see a home that was built in 2013 and made to look this way. There are just so many windows, and when you look outside there is actually something to see. It looks like it was designed to be a place to look outside of, more than it is about creature comforts.
The Marty Smith Podcast: Randy Rogers Explains Why Performing with Willie Nelson and George Strait Was the Biggest Moment of His Career
Country music star Randy Rogers joined The Marty Smith Podcast this week as we took the show on the road for the interview in Austin, Texas. Host Marty Smith spoke to the lead singer of the Randy Rogers Band at length about his life and career in music. For someone that’s made a living recording and performing country music for two decades, he’s had some great experiences over the years. However, the highlight of his career came just a few months ago when he got the chance to share the stage with country legends Willie Nelson and George Strait.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Very little rain in Central Texas from the Gulf low
While our Saturday forecast will bring spotty shower and storm chances again, Sunday and Monday's forecast will depend on the track of that tropical low. - Nick Bannin
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Garner spotted filming show under Congress bridge
You might be able to spot the familiar Congress Bridge or Lady Bird Lake in the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me." Austinites have spotted "Game of Thrones" star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and "13 Going on 30" star, Jennifer Garner, under the Congress bridge while filming their latest project this week. Other actors in the show include Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Augusto Aguilera. Garner and Reese Witherspoon are both executive producers. The book-turned-limited series is about Hannah, played by Garner, who uncovers hidden truths about her husband Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, after he goes missing. It will premiere on Apple TV+ at an unknown date.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
New Leander Trucking Co. food truck park to feature also feature a bar, playscape
The Leander Trucking Co. food truck park will have four to five options such as hot dogs, tacos, coffee and desserts. (Rendering courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Construction on a new food truck park called Leander Trucking Co. began July 15 at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander. The 1-acre development will...
matadornetwork.com
8 Texas Hill Country Glamping Sites Where You Can Experience the Outdoors in Luxury
There’s something about travel that just seems to pull at us, a desire to explore new places and experience different adventures. The draw of Texas Hill Country is strong, lulling millions of visitors each year with a promise to return peace to our combustible lives. Glamping is an interwoven...
thedailytexan.com
Local family-owned cheesecake business aims to help people recovering from addiction
Editor’s note: This article first appeared in the August 9, 2022 flip book. Tucked inside a small community of food vendors in north Austin sits a quaint lot of food trailers housing a variety of eats from around the world. Among these vendors is a black trailer with gold lettering and a cheesecake slice image-printed on the front.
Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property
Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Williamson County animal shelter at critical capacity after rescuing 44 animals
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at critical capacity and seeking immediate adoptions and fosters after it took in 44 animals Tuesday from a cruelty case.
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
