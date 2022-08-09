ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

Austin Chronicle

Who the Hell Is TVHeadATX?

TVHead’s bold work can be found all over the city, his wheat-pasted posters and ubiquitous stickers pulling public eyes to walls and utility poles and traffic signal boxes throughout our rapidly metastasizing urban core. The art’s central image: a business-suited citizen with a big old-fashioned cathode-ray-tube of a television...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
AUSTIN, TX
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Outsider.com

The Marty Smith Podcast: Randy Rogers Explains Why Performing with Willie Nelson and George Strait Was the Biggest Moment of His Career

Country music star Randy Rogers joined The Marty Smith Podcast this week as we took the show on the road for the interview in Austin, Texas. Host Marty Smith spoke to the lead singer of the Randy Rogers Band at length about his life and career in music. For someone that’s made a living recording and performing country music for two decades, he’s had some great experiences over the years. However, the highlight of his career came just a few months ago when he got the chance to share the stage with country legends Willie Nelson and George Strait.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers

We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Garner spotted filming show under Congress bridge

You might be able to spot the familiar Congress Bridge or Lady Bird Lake in the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me." Austinites have spotted "Game of Thrones" star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and "13 Going on 30" star, Jennifer Garner, under the Congress bridge while filming their latest project this week. Other actors in the show include Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Augusto Aguilera. Garner and Reese Witherspoon are both executive producers. The book-turned-limited series is about Hannah, played by Garner, who uncovers hidden truths about her husband Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, after he goes missing. It will premiere on Apple TV+ at an unknown date.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works

Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Local family-owned cheesecake business aims to help people recovering from addiction

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in the August 9, 2022 flip book. Tucked inside a small community of food vendors in north Austin sits a quaint lot of food trailers housing a variety of eats from around the world. Among these vendors is a black trailer with gold lettering and a cheesecake slice image-printed on the front.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX

