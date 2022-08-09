ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

FTC Says Clothing Store Lions Not Sheep Was Faking Made in USA Labels

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbMJp_0hAei4Zh00

A clothing company has been fined by the Federal Trade Commission for faking "Made in America" credentials, USA TODAY reported Tuesday.

Lions Not Sheep, an apparel company based in Utah and popular with conservatives, was found to have added "Made in the USA" labels to clothing made in China, according to the FTC's statement , which was announced in late July.

Sean Whalen, founder and CEO, apparently spoke about the practice publicly, per the longer FTC complaint .

In a video on social media, Whalen said that he imported shirts from China and then altered them to send to consumers in the United States, the FTC noted.

"So our shirts are made in America . . . But those shirts are made in China, just like damn near every single made-in-America shirt you're wearing is. This is how it works," Whalen reportedly said in the video, according to the FTC complaint.

The FTC's order will require the company to "stop making bogus Made in USA claims and come clean about foreign production," the agency said.

To count as "Made in the USA," the company needs to indicate, per the statement:

  • All of the final assembly and processing, and any other "significant processing," took place in the U.S.
  • That "all or virtually all ingredients or components of the product," are found and made in the U.S.

Lions Not Sheep Products and Whalen will also be fined $211,335.

The Lions Not Sheep leader pushed back on the agency's characterization of the situation in a video posted on his Facebook and Instagram.

He called it an "absolutely ridiculous barrage of media attacks against me and against Lions Not Sheep."

"We've actually never sold a single shirt that comes from China," he added.

Whalen did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

The FTC first filed the complaint in May.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

'The Dumbest Sh-t Ever': Mark Cuban Slams Metaverse Real Estate

Mark Cuban is no stranger to investing in the world of cryptocurrency and digital endeavors. But one thing you won't catch the billionaire pouring his assets into? Digital real estate in the metaverse. Cuban recently spoke in a Zoom interview with Altcoin Daily about the importance of digital communities and...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Motley Fool

My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Whalen
Bloomberg

The Great Resignation Could Soon Be The Great Sacking

The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Sheep#Made In Usa#Business Industry#Linus Business#The U S Lions
AOL Corp

Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
FTC
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy