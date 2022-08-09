Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans
The Ravens opened their 2022 preseason schedule in impressive fashion, running past the Tennessee Titans 23-10. Here's the Report Card
Baltimore Ravens extend record preseason winning streak against Tennessee Titans
The Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 21 games Thursday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The winning streak was the longest in NFL history heading into Thursday's game, with Baltimore last losing a game in 2015, according to the Ravens' website. The previous record for consecutive...
FOX Sports
Malik Willis shines in Titans debut vs. Ravens | THE HERD
Malik Willis had an eye-grabbing NFL debut, completing six of his 11 passes for 145 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Liberty product raised a few questions about his game heading into the 2022 NFL Draft but Colin Cowherd defends him and breaks down his confidence in the mobile QB.
2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Starters to sit against the Vikings
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Preseason Week 2 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Vikings 7:00 PM
NFL・
WATCH LIVE: 4-star quarterback Chris Parson announces college football commitment
BRENTWOOD – Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, a Ravenwood senior, will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. today. Watch live as he makes his college football announcement. Parson, the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee, is the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the top-rated QB that is uncommitted.
Takeaways From Titans-Ravens Game
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to break down what he saw from Thursday night's game between the Titans and Ravens.
FOX Sports
Titans have competition for backup QB job thanks to Willis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a competition for the job backing up Ryan Tannehill, and coach Mike Vrabel has made it very clear they want rookie Malik Willis throwing more. Vrabel pulled Willis two plays into Tennessee's first drive of the third quarter after the quarterback...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans
Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
