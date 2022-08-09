ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Malik Willis shines in Titans debut vs. Ravens | THE HERD

Malik Willis had an eye-grabbing NFL debut, completing six of his 11 passes for 145 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Liberty product raised a few questions about his game heading into the 2022 NFL Draft but Colin Cowherd defends him and breaks down his confidence in the mobile QB.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Tennessean

WATCH LIVE: 4-star quarterback Chris Parson announces college football commitment

BRENTWOOD – Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, a Ravenwood senior, will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. today. Watch live as he makes his college football announcement. Parson, the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee, is the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the top-rated QB that is uncommitted.
FOX Sports

Titans have competition for backup QB job thanks to Willis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a competition for the job backing up Ryan Tannehill, and coach Mike Vrabel has made it very clear they want rookie Malik Willis throwing more. Vrabel pulled Willis two plays into Tennessee's first drive of the third quarter after the quarterback...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Adam Schefter
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans

Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy