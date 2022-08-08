Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project
SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project. The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. “The City is thrilled to share this...
KREM
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
dpgazette.com
Construction Starts Monday On Loon Lake Roundabout
Update: WSDOT has announced that due to labor issues the roundabout portion of the project will not start until September. The repaving portion of the project is still schedule to start August 15th. The project for the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292/Gardenspot Road in Loon Lake starts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
ewu.edu
Volunteers Needed for Move-In Day
Move-In Day at EWU is just around the corner! Volunteers are needed to become part of a team that will welcome new students to campus on Thursday, Sept.15 and Friday, Sept. 16, from 8:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. As part of the Movers & Shakers team, you will help...
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
inlander.com
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board
As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
District 5 commissioner race could flip Spokane County
District 5 commissioner race could flip Spokane County. Slowly but surely Eastern WA is getting more blue. I know there's people who don't want to hear that but the data doesn't lie.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
inlander.com
Reclaiming Our Food Deserts
Jolly Ghebreab walks into Jolly Mart, ready to run the register after single-handedly unloading a pallet of popsicles in 100-degree heat. He wears his red apron and jeans, his usual attire at the store his brother named for him. To his left, typical convenience store items line the shelves: gummy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Salad & Delivery thriving since opening new location downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — What started as a small salad delivery service in 2020 is now a bustling business in downtown Spokane. Spokane Salad & Delivery opened its first storefront location in the Numerica Building in July of this year. RELATED: Spokane Salad & Delivery opens first brick-and-mortar location Owner Chris Allred says they have seen good business and community support...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
Neighbors voice disapproval over Catholic Charities' plan to convert Quality Inn into emergency shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Catholic Charities lays out its plan to buy the Quality Inn Hotel on Sunset Highway, more neighbors and business owners are speaking out against the project, including one developer who is putting plans to build more apartments in the area on hold. Gib Brumback had...
FOX 28 Spokane
Colville nonprofit, Hope Street Rest Stop, is against the city’s plan to move the homeless population to an enclosed and restricted site
COLVILLE, Wash. – Mixed feelings are traveling throughout the small town of Colville as the city plans to move the homeless population into a fenced-in site in the coming months. Currently, many homeless people are setting up camps on the north side of town, off the streets and keeping...
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
‘We are hurting’: Community says final goodbye to fallen firefighter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The community came out in droves to say their final goodbye’s to a hometown hero taken too soon. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says it’s a tragedy to deal with a loss like this, but they’re celebrating the legacy of a firefighter who never stopped serving his community. Dan Patterson died unexpectedly from heart complications he suffered...
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Comments / 0