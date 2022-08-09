ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
theScore

Saints' Winston day-to-day with foot sprain

The New Orleans Saints have avoided a scare after quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a foot injury in practice Monday. Winston sprained his right foot and is considered "day-to-day," head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. The team doesn't feel that the injury is significant. "He's...
