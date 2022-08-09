ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing

The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitfulton.com

Go Road Trippin’ The Callaway

Fall is the absolute BEST time to visit Missouri, and with all the activities and events going on in September, Fulton and Callaway County is the best of the best!. The world-renowned Katy Trail and a Missouri autumn day are a match made in heaven. Whether your mount is two-wheeled or four-legged, you’ll enjoy a relaxing, easy ride filled with beautiful unspoiled scenery. (That’s right, we said four-legged. The section between Tebbetts and Portland allows horses.) When you’re ready for a break along the way, indulge in an incredible burger and ice cold beer or soft drink at Holtshauser’s Bar and Grill in Portland or an amazing breakfast (if you’re an early riser) or delicious lunch at The Landing Zone at the Jefferson City Airport, which is located on the Callaway side of the big muddy.
FULTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Bandits Swim Team Searching For New Home

The Sedalia Bandits swim team is looking for a new home. Bandits head coach Jerry Tankersley approached the Sedalia Park Board Wednesday at its monthly meeting, which was held one day early due to the 2022 Missouri State Fair starting Thursday. Tankersley asked to be added to the board agenda...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans

Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia Regional Airport plans next phase of terminal project

You’ll learn new details about the second phase of Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal project this (Wednesday) afternoon at city hall. An interested parties meeting will be held from 4-5 today. The new terminal is expected to be done by September and will be open shortly after...
COLUMBIA, MO
KTTS

Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning

(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair

Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park

Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night

MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou Athletics launches new ticket program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics launched a one-of-a-kind ticket program where both students and athletes can earn a profit on Friday afternoon. The new initiative will allow students to make money selling single-game tickets to any sporting event on campus. Students who sign up will earn 20 percent commission on any ticket sold. The program includes all sports on Mizzou's campus including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and more.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell Team

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

2023 trial expected for accused Columbia murderer Keith Comfort

A Columbia man accused of strangling his wife to death in 2006 and then placing her body in an apartment dumpster is expected to go on trial next year. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris this week asked assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski and public defender Kevin O’Brien to come up with available trial dates from January through June of 2023. A hearing was held this week at the Boone County Courthouse.
COLUMBIA, MO
