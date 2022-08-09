Fall is the absolute BEST time to visit Missouri, and with all the activities and events going on in September, Fulton and Callaway County is the best of the best!. The world-renowned Katy Trail and a Missouri autumn day are a match made in heaven. Whether your mount is two-wheeled or four-legged, you’ll enjoy a relaxing, easy ride filled with beautiful unspoiled scenery. (That’s right, we said four-legged. The section between Tebbetts and Portland allows horses.) When you’re ready for a break along the way, indulge in an incredible burger and ice cold beer or soft drink at Holtshauser’s Bar and Grill in Portland or an amazing breakfast (if you’re an early riser) or delicious lunch at The Landing Zone at the Jefferson City Airport, which is located on the Callaway side of the big muddy.

FULTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO