The 14 year old 2022 Babe Ruth World Series is finally here!. After months of planning, playing and preparing, Williston is set to welcome visitors from far and wide for this special event. This is the fifth time a world series has been held in Williston, and as a resident, I am proud to say it never gets old! You can feel the excitement build as each day has passed. And now, it's time to "play ball."

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO