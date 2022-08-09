Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Babe Ruth World Series starts this weekend in Williston
Williston, ND (KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series begins this weekend in Williston. Ten teams from around the country will play in the annual tournament, including three from North Dakota. Pool play begins on Saturday, with teams split into two groups of five teams. Each team is guaranteed four...
KFYR-TV
Future site of Williston Water World announced
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s future outdoor pool finally has a home. The Williston Pool Action Committee announced Friday that Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field, once home to the Williston Coyotes. The City of Williston owns the land, which was appraised as a $1.3 million donation.
keyzradio.com
It’s Time to “Play Ball” in Williston! Here is the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Schedule
The 14 year old 2022 Babe Ruth World Series is finally here!. After months of planning, playing and preparing, Williston is set to welcome visitors from far and wide for this special event. This is the fifth time a world series has been held in Williston, and as a resident, I am proud to say it never gets old! You can feel the excitement build as each day has passed. And now, it's time to "play ball."
KFYR-TV
Williston Basin School District rolls out red carpet to welcome new teachers
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The start of school is less than two weeks away for the Williston Basin School District. On Thursday, they welcomed their new teachers in what they hope will become a new tradition. Nearly 50 teachers were greeted by cheers and applause Thursday morning as the district...
KFYR-TV
CHI Williston, Bismarck add digital PET/CT scan service
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - CHI St Alexius Health in Williston and Bismarck are adding a new service to better help those with cancer. Both sites will now offer digital PET/CT scans, which can detect and monitor trace amounts of cancer faster than traditional CT scans. They are also able to provide accurate imaging that accounts for body movement such as breathing and reduced radiation exposure.
keyzradio.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
