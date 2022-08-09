ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

CBS Philly

America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
AVALON, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Millville, NJ
Millville, NJ
Lifestyle
WPG Talk Radio

Day Three of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Ill in Southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance

LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park

TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots

Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)

On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

