America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States
Cowtown Rodeo, located in Salem County, has been in the Harris family since its inception in 1929. And it has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuously-operating rodeos in the United States. This may seem like a unique heirloom to pass down through the generations, but the Harris’...
CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple
AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
Community Support Grows For Family Who Lost Home In Jersey Shore Fire
A family in Ocean County is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home on Monday, Aug. 8. Ella Ponte and her family lost everything in the late-night Bayville blaze, according to a GoFundMe launched to help them start over. "The house my parents worked so hard...
Day Three of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Ill in Southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance
LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park
TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
shorelocalnews.com
Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots
Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
thenjsentinel.com
Washington Township Murder (Gloucester County NJ)
On Saturday, August 6th at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers from the Washington Township. Police Department (WTPD) were dispatched to an apartment on Woodmont Circle, Sewell,. As a result of the initial investigation, officers charged 65-year-old Loretta Barr with. assault. The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio (Barr’s mother), was initially...
Proud Camden, NJ, Mom Buys Billboard for New Doctor Daughter
To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter. From the time she was five years old, she wanted to be a doctor. Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in Psychology from the Philadelphia College...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint on August 12th to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
Firefighters Knock Down South Jersey Blaze (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters in Burlington County knocked down a fire in a multi-family home, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out before 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 on Fort Dix Road in Pemberton, initial reports said. There was an unconfirmed report of an entrapment in the 1.5-story structure.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists...
Have You Seen This Missing Gloucester Twp., NJ, Woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1st, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
