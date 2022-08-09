Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
longisland.com
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
longisland.com
Hungry Crab Opens in Island Park
Hungry Crab, a new seafood spot, recently opened in Island Park and is getting great reviews online. The chain of restaurants already has locations down south in Florida and Georgia and one in Missouri. Island Park is their first New York Location, according to their website. Serving up your favorite...
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
News 12
Enjoy a fun summer spot filled with things to do at Tobay Beach in Massapequa
Four miles east of historic Jones Beach is where you'll find a smaller, but just as fun summer spot filled with things to do. In this Road Trip: Close to Home, Erin Colton takes you to Tobay Beach in Massapequa. It's one of the best places in the Town of...
suffolkcountynews.net
A grand return for a beloved festival
Taking place all across downtown Sayville for three days, Summerfest was the event of the season, with thousands in attendance. With something for everyone in the family, there was decadent food, carnival rides, bespoke and boutique shopping, live music events, and even a 4-mile run in the middle of it all!
Suffolk County fire marshals share steps to increase vacation safety
After a tragic fire broke out in Noyac, the tragedy sheds light on fire safety precautions people should consider before unpacking their bags in an unfamiliar room or home and in general. When the Noyac fire broke out, a family of five from Maryland was on vacation, renting a single-family...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters
ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
11 beaches on Long Island's North Shore closed due to excessive bacteria levels in water
Eleven North Shore beaches are closing to bathing due to finding bacteria-contaminated water.
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Meticulously Maintained Ranch In Centereach!
Large sunroom addition and oversized Master Bedroom & Master Bath. Central Air Conditioning. Private, fully fenced flat yard with paver patio. Within walking distance to schools, close to LIRR, parks, shops, restaurants and SB University. $499,000 | MLS #3412907. For more information click here.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mike Khimov, the man behind the haircut in Oyster Bay
Mike’s Barber Shop in Oyster Bay has been a staple in the community for many years, and people come from different parts of Long Island, and some even farther afield, to get their hair cut there. What keeps them coming back is more than just a good trim, however.
longisland.com
Tesla Leases Former Babies R Us Space in Westbury
Tesla has rented space at 1350 Corporate Drive in Westbury in the Roosevelt Raceway Center, according to a report in Long Island Business News. Neighboring retail outlets include Roosevelt Field Mall, Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Costco. Loopnet, a commercial real estate website, has a listing by Mattone Group Raceway...
longisland.com
JCPenney Celebrates Shopping With Party Bus at Roosevelt Field Mall This Saturday
Department store JCPenney is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a bus tour around the country. The theme of the event is Shopping is Back! and the bus has already traveled as far as California, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas to Kentucky, Georgia and Pennsylvania on a coast-to-coast tour. The final stop of the JCPenney party will be this weekend at the store’s location in Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, August 13. From 11:30am - 3:30pm the tour bus will be set up in Garden City outside of the JCPenney store at the mall and feature live music, treats, refreshments, games, and giveaways.
longisland.com
Fulton Burger Comes from Brooklyn to Bohemia
A popular burger joint from Brooklyn has opened an outpost in Bohemia. Fulton Burger moved into the former location of Joe’s Sirloin Grill on Lakeland Avenue. Of course, burgers are the star of the show at this restaurant. You can choose to build your own out of a 6oz. Or 8 oz. angus beef patty or try one of their craft burgers like the Truffle, with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli ($15), the Weekender made up of avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, American cheese, fried egg, and house sauce ($16), or the Bourbon BBQ with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion ring ($15).
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays and Watermill Gives Back To The Community
If Pump One at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright... more. “Cocktails to Save the Bays,” was held on Friday night in Southampton Village to benefit ... by Staff Writer.
therealdeal.com
Wainscott Inn sold for $12.3M
The confusingly named Wainscott Inn has sold after languishing on the market for years. An anonymous buyer purchased the Hamptons property at 3720 Montauk Highway in Sagaponack — not Wainscott — for $12.3 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The sale by Ionian Construction closed in June, but deed transfers for the transaction were only recently revealed.
