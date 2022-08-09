Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
Hallmark Execs React to Talent Moving to Great American Family, Share Update on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10
Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media isn’t worried about losing talent from their roster. During Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press conference, President and CEO Wonya Lucas and EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly discussed the changes happening at the network with talent heading to competitors, including Great American Family (previously titled GAC). “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think...
‘It’s stressing me just remembering’: how a tiny Australian film became a spectacular flop
Before the ABC ran commercials for Q&A and Bananas in Pyjamas between shows, they ran meditative interludes – waves crashing against rocks, hot air balloons drifting through the clouds, that sort of thing. This is how the director of Oz: A Rock’n’Roll Road Movie, Chris Löfvén, got his start. At 14 years old, he darted around Melbourne with his 16mm camera, licked a stamp and posted the footage to the television station. They liked it and ran it.
The Hollywood Gossip
Garrick Merrifield Reunites with Roberta on Seeking Sister Wife, Sleeps with Her Immediately
Garrick Merrifield touched down in Brazil this week on the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wife. And then the polygamous husband wasted no time taking off with potential future mate, Roberta, if you know what we mean!. We mean… the two almost immediately got into bed together and had sex....
tvinsider.com
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Crowns Season 17 Winner
So You Think You Can Dance has reached its Season 17 conclusion as a winner was crowned during the finale of Fox‘s fan-favorite dance competition series. Marking a milestone for the show, Alexis Warr took home the top honor becoming the first ballroom dancer to win So You Think You Can Dance. The decision of who would be named America’s Favorite Dancer came down to Alexis and her fellow competitor Keaton Kermode who put his best foot forward throughout the season.
tvinsider.com
‘Walking Dead’ Anthology, Life of Princess Di, Season Finales (‘Westworld,’ ‘Grantchester’), ‘South Park’ Concert
The Walking Dead spawns an anthology of stand-alone vignettes set in the zombie apocalypse. An HBO documentary relives Princess Diana’s turbulent life in the public spotlight. Among series signing off in the late midsummer: HBO’s Westworld, PBS’ Grantchester, Starz’ P-Valley and more. South Park marks its 25th anniversary with a raucous concert from Colorado’s Red Rocks Park.
tvinsider.com
‘Mankind,’ ‘Loot’ Finale and ‘Memorial’ on Apple, Prime Video’s New ‘League,’ ‘CMT Summer Camp,’ Campy ‘Celebrity Drag Race’
A tense Season 3 finale of the space-race drama For All Mankind leads a busy Friday for Apple TV+, including the season finale of the Maya Rudolph comedy Loot and the premiere of the harrowing Hurricane Katrina docudrama Five Days at Memorial. Prime Video revisits the beloved ’90s movie A League of Their Own with a series that delves deeper into gender and race prejudice. Country quartet Little Big Town performs for CMT’s Summer Camp. And campiness reigns when nine celebrities don drag to compete in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Makes Its First Eliminations — Who Made the Cut? (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 11, “Quarterfinals 1 Results.”]. The first cut is the deepest. Nine acts were eliminated from the competition during America’s Got Talent‘s first live results show of Season 17 on NBC. After performing for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell, host Terry Crews, and the live audiences in the theater and at home on August 9, viewers cast their votes for their favorite performances. And in the end, only two acts made it through to the next round.
Here Comes the Sun: Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library
Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
deseret.com
‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock, leaving 3 soap operas left on TV
“Days of Our Lives” is moving to the streaming service Peacock later this month. The New York Times reported that another show, to be announced, will run in its place. Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement that the audience mostly watches the show digitally through DVR or Hulu already.
