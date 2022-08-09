Read full article on original website
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'
For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
The Sandman star Tom Sturridge starved himself to play main role
The leading star of Netflix’s hit new series The Sandman has revealed that he starved himself to prepare for the role. Tom Sturridge has been heavily praised for his performance as Morpheus, aka Dream, the central character of the DC Comics adaptation, with many saying he’s ‘perfect’ for the role.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant investigated as presenter ‘uses delightful loophole’ to open it
Jeremy Clarkson’s farm restaurant is being investigated by the local council after the TV presenter claims he found a “delightful little loophole” to open for business. Plans for the Diddly Squat restaurant had been rejected by councillors over concerns it would be “out of keeping” with the local area outstanding natural beauty in the Cotswolds. But Mr Clarkson said last month an eatery on Diddly Squat farm - which is the focus of the TV show Clarkson’s farm - was open for bookings. West Oxford District Council said it was now investigating the eatery in Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire....
Sarah Levy Shares Rare New Photo of Baby James
Sarah Levy showed her appreciation for her husband Graham Outerbridge with the sweetest photo of him and their baby James Eugene. On Wednesday, the Schitt’s Creek share a rare glimpse of the newborn being cuddled by his dad on their front porch. “What in the world would we do...
Netflix Builds ‘Gray Man’ Metaverse Experience in Decentraland
Netflix promotes its new action movie 'The Gray Man' in Decentraland as a way to explore interactive ways to connect with fans virtually. Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech, discusses the significance of this move and sheds insight on other stories making headlines in the Metaverse.
Picture shared of Johnny Depp's first role since Amber Heard court case
A photo has been released from Johnny Depp's first film role since his trial with Amber Heard. The couple were involved in a drawn out legal battle earlier this year, when Depp sued his ex-wife over an article she wrote back in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants: Full line up of stars
Strictly Come Dancing is ready to come back this year as it reveals its ninth star on the 2022 lineup. The show which draws in millions of viewers is gradually releasing the name of celebrities preparing to compete on the BBC One dance contest. Fans are eager to see who is on the lineup, so what stars have been revealed so far?
Why are Stranger Things fans trying to cancel Metallica?
Stranger Thing fans who discovered Metallica from the hit-show are now trying to cancel to band. Metallica welcomed its new younger fans after Stranger Things Eddie Munson's legendary Master of Puppets scene. The 80s band said on TikTok that everyone is welcome in the 'Metallica Family'. "Whether you’ve been a...
Netflix's The Sandman has fans divided over how you pronounce 'Constantine'
Netflix's newest hit, The Sandman, has ranked first on the platform's top ten, but it's left everyone with one burning question. If you're not sure what we're talking about, Jenna Coleman's character in the show is called Johanna Constantine and the pronunciation of her name has sparked a Twitter debate.
People point out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as Victor Meldrew
In what is completely useless but interesting information, people have just pointed out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as One Foot in the Grave's Victor Meldrew. And, quite frankly, they don't believe it (sorry, I had to). We know this thanks to Meldrew Point - a Twitter...
Man lands brutal slap at Russian slapping championship
Social media users have been left reeling after watching a Russian slapping champion sent a competitor to ‘another dimension’. I know you want to see how that looks, so here you go:. Vasiliy Khamotiskiy, who has the rather adorable nickname Dumpling, has become a social media star due...
Who is TikTok star Nathan Apodaca?
TikToker Nathan 'Doggface' Apodaca has moved beyond his viral long boarding video to bigger work as he lands a feature in the Disney+ hit show Reservation Dogs' new season. Apodaca rose to TikTok fame in 2020 when he uploaded a video after his car broke down of himself long-boarding through Idaho Falls and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' as he sips Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry juice.
Hilarious moment terrified lad blacks out on rollercoaster
Rollercoasters really aren't for everyone. As one lad found out the hard way. Have a look at how he handled it:. Most people who are terrified of rides tend to stay away from them. It's what you might call 'the logical response'. However, Liam Owens, from Newport, Wales, went against...
What is the teenage dirtbag trend on TikTok?
Another day, another TikTok trend. This time, the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus is trending on the social media platform - but what is it?. The song was originally released by American rock band Wheatus in 2000, but its having a resurgence on the app, with many users including the track in their videos.
Brendan Fraser explains truth behind his weight gain in The Whale
Brendan Fraser has revealed exactly how he transformed into a 600lbs man called Charlie for his upcoming role in The Whale, which has already sparked Oscars buzz. During an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh late last month, Fraser explained that Charlie was created using ‘prosthetics, CGI and makeup’. Fraser...
