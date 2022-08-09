Jeremy Clarkson’s farm restaurant is being investigated by the local council after the TV presenter claims he found a “delightful little loophole” to open for business. Plans for the Diddly Squat restaurant had been rejected by councillors over concerns it would be “out of keeping” with the local area outstanding natural beauty in the Cotswolds. But Mr Clarkson said last month an eatery on Diddly Squat farm - which is the focus of the TV show Clarkson’s farm - was open for bookings. West Oxford District Council said it was now investigating the eatery in Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire....

