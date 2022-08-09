Read full article on original website
WATCH: Reese Smith Fall Camp Day 10
West Virginia receiver Reese Smith chatted with the media after the tenth practice of fall camp.
Seahawks vs. Steelers: Live In-Game Updates
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup between Seattle and Pittsburgh.
Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Photo gallery: Vashon Wolverines football practice
By Nate Latsch When Will Franklin left a position with the University of Missouri in 2018 to return to his alma mater, Vashon High School, he knew it would take time to turn around the Wolverines and re-establish them as one of the premier football programs in St. Louis's Public High League. ...
Mercury to end regular season against Sky with playoffs on the line
After everything that has occurred to the Phoenix Mercury this season, the team has kept its postseason hopes alive on the very final day of the regular season. And of course, it comes in dramatic fashion with the Chicago Sky meeting the Mercury for the final meeting of the two Finals teams from...
