North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
House fire in Lynnwood not caused by Tesla batteries, South County Fire says
South County Fire is still investigating the cause of a house fire near the 2900 block of 208th Place Southwest in Lynnwood Sunday. According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the fire crew could see a thick column of smoke rising from the two-story structure from over two miles away.
I-5 seismic project will reduce Maple Road near Lynnwood to one lane Aug. 12-13
People who use Maple Road to cross over northbound Interstate 5 near Lynnwood should plan for delays during the daytime Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the roadway to one lane, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The closure is for work on a project to help the bridge stand up to a major earthquake.
Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12
People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working...
Scene in Lynnwood: Mayor cuts ribbon in preparation for Three Health grand opening
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell joined staff from Three Health, a metabolic health and weight management company, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 3 in preparation for the company’s grand opening Aug. 18. Three Health staff said they are excited to welcome the community into their new space and get to...
Emerald City Harley-Davidson hosting Aug. 13 fundraiser for mental health research
Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is hosting a fundraiser to benefit mental health research and suicide prevention. Into the Light 2022 will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. A silent auction will be held throughout the day, with a live auction for larger-ticket items in the evening. There will also be a 50/50 raffle where the winner will receive 50% of all raffle proceeds.
Sponsor spotlight: Carefree summer meals at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday
Whether you want to enjoy a carefree summer evening on the deck or a picnic dinner at the park or beach, Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week. Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.
Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August
It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
State Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, child care
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. According to a department news release, the guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
James E. Paul: Educator, musician, bon vivant
James E. Paul, musician, educator, and renaissance man of the human spirit, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 26th. He lived fully each of his 91 years: with curiosity, discernment, and his own uniquely exuberant approach to enjoying good things. Jim loved music: he explored early European singing...
Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.
