Snohomish County, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

I-5 seismic project will reduce Maple Road near Lynnwood to one lane Aug. 12-13

People who use Maple Road to cross over northbound Interstate 5 near Lynnwood should plan for delays during the daytime Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the roadway to one lane, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The closure is for work on a project to help the bridge stand up to a major earthquake.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Emerald City Harley-Davidson hosting Aug. 13 fundraiser for mental health research

Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is hosting a fundraiser to benefit mental health research and suicide prevention. Into the Light 2022 will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. A silent auction will be held throughout the day, with a live auction for larger-ticket items in the evening. There will also be a 50/50 raffle where the winner will receive 50% of all raffle proceeds.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August

It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
EDMONDS, WA
#Commuting#Public Transit#Community Transit#Tolls#Commuter
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

State Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, child care

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. According to a department news release, the guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

James E. Paul: Educator, musician, bon vivant

James E. Paul, musician, educator, and renaissance man of the human spirit, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 26th. He lived fully each of his 91 years: with curiosity, discernment, and his own uniquely exuberant approach to enjoying good things. Jim loved music: he explored early European singing...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.
EDMONDS, WA

