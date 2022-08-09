Read full article on original website
Labor-backed group’s report claims Workers’ Rights Amendment would boost incomes and improve working conditions
Researchers from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign say the Illinois Right to Collective Bargaining Amendment, better known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment — which will be put to voters in the November 2022 election — would boost incomes and improve working conditions for workers, as well as better the state’s economy. […]
Campaign notebook
* Sen. Darren Bailey lashed out on Facebook this morning at reporters who are reading his Facebook posts…. Political pundits, and all this other nonsense of digging back in our Facebook posts of 5, 6, 7 years ago. It’s absolute nonsense. And that’s the problem with government here in Illinois. They want to deal with the way things always have been and they don’t want to move forward and do something new and try to figure out our problems, trying to get crime under control, try to ease your burden of taxes so you can stay and flourish and raise a family here in Illinois. And guess what schools getting ready to start. No one wants to talk about making sure our schools are in proper order. The only thing they want to talk about is CRT and sex education and that’s absolute nonsense. Friends, that new day is coming to Illinois, and I know that people all across this state get that we’re fighting for you. You’re fighting with us, and we’re going to change Illinois.
Pritzker unveils six-year transportation plan
Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today to announce a $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years. This funding represents a robust commitment to invest in people and communities backed by the historic Rebuild Illinois capital program.
A quick note from Isabel Miller
* Though my first week of official employment was delayed after contracting COVID, I’ve finally started as a reporter for Capitol Fax. Maybe you’ve noticed some of my blog posts, or even commented on one. My favorite post on the blog so far was the coverage surrounding the Annual Redneck Fishing Tournament. Check it out if you have a chance.
