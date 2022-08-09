Read full article on original website
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was found shot to death overnight Thursday along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. Deputy Ned Byrd is the sixth deputy to be shot in North Carolina in the past three weeks. WRAL Data Trackers found...
Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference,...
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threats
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the threats made against Eaton Corporation. Deputies did not say what kind of threats were made. Additional details on the situation were...
New app will help NC firefighters track exposure to carcinogens
A new app launching Friday will help North Carolina firefighters track their exposure to carcinogens while on the job. The N.C. Firefighter Cancer Alliance is set to announce the tracker just before 10 a.m. at the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh. The app will allow firefighters to log...
Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of trooper in face, neck
Elm City, N.C. — A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
Massive search for the shooter: Investigators work to piece together final moments of Wake deputy's life
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront
Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
Man seriously injured in northeast Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting in northeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department around 10:45 p.m. responded to a shooting in a neighborhood in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive, about 1.5 miles east of Triangle Town Center off Fox Road.
Fayetteville police searching for 19-year old connected to robbery and murder
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Thursday evening during a robbery, and the shooter is still at large, according to Fayetteville police. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are searching for Karon Peair Streets, 19, who is considered armed and dangerous after a reported robbery at a home on North Windsor Drive around 8:15 p.m. Police believe Streets is responsible.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
83-year-old missing from northeast Raleigh apartment
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Joan Ethel Ramsey. Ramsey is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is missing from her apartment...
