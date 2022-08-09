ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

WRAL News

Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County

Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of trooper in face, neck

Elm City, N.C. — A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
ELM CITY, NC
WRAL News

Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront

Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in northeast Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a Wednesday night shooting in northeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department around 10:45 p.m. responded to a shooting in a neighborhood in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive, about 1.5 miles east of Triangle Town Center off Fox Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville police searching for 19-year old connected to robbery and murder

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Thursday evening during a robbery, and the shooter is still at large, according to Fayetteville police. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are searching for Karon Peair Streets, 19, who is considered armed and dangerous after a reported robbery at a home on North Windsor Drive around 8:15 p.m. Police believe Streets is responsible.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

83-year-old missing from northeast Raleigh apartment

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Joan Ethel Ramsey. Ramsey is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is missing from her apartment...
RALEIGH, NC
