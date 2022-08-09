Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Partners with Mental Health Company
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has partnered with BetterHelp, a mental health organization that works to make therapy easily accessible to everyone. "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity. And the storms of life don't seem too bad when you have the people around you that can support you," said Hurts in the sponsored Facebook post.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2022 Season
The group includes just one returning captain in fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb.
Broncos' commitment extending far beyond the football field
A Broncos fan favorite shows commitment beyond the field. Dalton Risner teamed up with the nonprofit A Precious Child's GiveSPORTS Program to host a free football camp for kids.
