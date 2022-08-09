ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Traveling Nurse, Nicole Lorraine Linton, Who Killed Six People In Devastating 90 MPH Car Crash Was Involved In 13 Previous Accidents

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3WDC_0hAeQib800
Fox11LosAngeles/youtube

The woman charged with killing six people in a devastating 90 MPH car crash last week was previously involved in 13 other car accidents, Radar has learned.

The shocking development came days after 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton is suspected of crashing her Mercedes-Benz into a busy intersection and killing six people in Los Angeles on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVabQ_0hAeQib800
Fox11LosAngeles/youtube

Linton, a traveling ICU nurse, is currently in police custody as a result of the deadly crash.

Among those killed in the heartbreaking incident include a pregnant 23-year-old Asherey Ryan , her unborn child Armani, her one-year-old son Alonzo and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester .

Two female victims have yet to be identified.

Even more shocking is the fact that, besides being involved in 13 other car accidents prior to Thursday’s fatal crash, Linton also suffers from a “profound” history of mental health problems , according to her lawyer.

Linton’s lawyer also argued his client’s mental health problems contributed to Thursday’s crash, and requested Linton’s arraignment hearing be postponed until October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0CFo_0hAeQib800
Asherey Ryan facebook

An investigation into the devastating crash showed that Linton did not have drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the incident, and Linton’s reasoning for plowing through the red light at 90mph still remains unclear.

Among the 13 previous car accidents Linton was involved in, at least one resulted in two cars being totaled. The details of the other 12 crashes have not been revealed.

“A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on Monday. “There’s catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured.”

He added, “It’s not only a tremendous loss to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy who watched the now viral video of the collision.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNBRH_0hAeQib800
Asherey Ryan & son gofundme

As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, one witness, Veronica Esquival , was pumping gas when the horrifying car crash took place.

"I was about to pump gas and all of a sudden, I hear all of the noises from all of the collisions, and then the fire explosion and I saw things, metal and things flying in the air," she said . "Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone."

Linton is being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, and her bail has been set at $9 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

James Caan's Ex Breaks Silence Decades After Suspicious Death Of Their Friend, Claims Actor Threatened To 'Kill' Her

Late actor James Caan's ex-girlfriend Leesa Rowland broke her silence about the demise of their relationship, claiming the mysterious death of their friend Mark Schwartz in 1993 was the catalyst to a series of chilling events. Rowland, 57, spoke out for the first time about how the Godfather actor allegedly choked her, thwarted her career as well as threatened to put a "hit" on her mother.As Radar previously reported, Caan was questioned by investigators decades ago as a potential witness in the death of the 25-year-old and ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing. Schwartz appeared to have fallen off the fire...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

42K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy