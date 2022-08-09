Traveling Nurse, Nicole Lorraine Linton, Who Killed Six People In Devastating 90 MPH Car Crash Was Involved In 13 Previous Accidents

Fox11LosAngeles/youtube

The woman charged with killing six people in a devastating 90 MPH car crash last week was previously involved in 13 other car accidents, Radar has learned.

The shocking development came days after 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton is suspected of crashing her Mercedes-Benz into a busy intersection and killing six people in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Fox11LosAngeles/youtube

Linton, a traveling ICU nurse, is currently in police custody as a result of the deadly crash.

Among those killed in the heartbreaking incident include a pregnant 23-year-old Asherey Ryan , her unborn child Armani, her one-year-old son Alonzo and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester .

Two female victims have yet to be identified.

Even more shocking is the fact that, besides being involved in 13 other car accidents prior to Thursday’s fatal crash, Linton also suffers from a “profound” history of mental health problems , according to her lawyer.

Linton’s lawyer also argued his client’s mental health problems contributed to Thursday’s crash, and requested Linton’s arraignment hearing be postponed until October.

Asherey Ryan facebook

An investigation into the devastating crash showed that Linton did not have drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the incident, and Linton’s reasoning for plowing through the red light at 90mph still remains unclear.

Among the 13 previous car accidents Linton was involved in, at least one resulted in two cars being totaled. The details of the other 12 crashes have not been revealed.

“A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on Monday. “There’s catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured.”

He added, “It’s not only a tremendous loss to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy who watched the now viral video of the collision.”

Asherey Ryan & son gofundme

As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, one witness, Veronica Esquival , was pumping gas when the horrifying car crash took place.

"I was about to pump gas and all of a sudden, I hear all of the noises from all of the collisions, and then the fire explosion and I saw things, metal and things flying in the air," she said . "Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone."

Linton is being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, and her bail has been set at $9 million.