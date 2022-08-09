Read full article on original website
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year
Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Mid-Del students can’t go to school due to enrollment application issues, parents say
DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents of Mid-Del students claimed their children can’t go to school due to a backlog of enrollment applications. On Wednesday, parents reached out to KOCO 5 saying some students are not enrolled in classes. They showed up for school and were sent back home.
OSU overwhelmed with 'record' number of students seeking on-campus housing this year
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is just weeks away from starting its fall semester, but not every on-campus resident has a place to stay. OSU officials say they are preparing for a "record number" of on-campus residents this semester. 4,000 first-year students are enrolled at OSU and plan to live in campus housing.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year
At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
