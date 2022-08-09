ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Payne County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Government
County
Payne County, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person
Joe Harper
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year

Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

