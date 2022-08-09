Read full article on original website
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed
The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death
Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
Olivia Newton-John death: John Travolta shares loving tribute to Grease co-star
John Travolta has shared a tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died aged 73 from breast cancer.Newton-John – best known for her role as goodie-two-shoes Sandy in the hit 1978 musical – died this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California, according to her official Facebook page. Read live updates on the story, including more tributes, here.News of her death was shared by her husband John Easterling.“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said the statement. “We ask that everyone...
Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says
Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
Olivia Newton-John: Everything the Grease cast have said after late co-star’s death
The film and music industry have been rocked by the news that Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.Actor, singer and campaigner Newton-John, who appeared as the sweet, kind Sandy opposite John Travolta’s bad boy Danny in the 1978 hit, died of breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992, and the cancer kept on returning over the past three decades.Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Monday (8 August), stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.Many of Newton-John’s Grease co-stars have paid tribute to...
'Grease' co-star Didi Conn shares how she'll remember the late Olivia Newton-John
Actress Didi Conn remembers her late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John on "Good Morning America."
Olivia Newton-John Has Died At 73
Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. According to a post on her official Facebook page, the “Grease” actress died “peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California” Monday morning. Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. However, a cause of death...
Kelsea Ballerini Salutes Olivia Newton-John With a ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover [Watch]
Amid the news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Kelsea Ballerini issued a rafter-raising at-home performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," one of the late singer and actor's most iconic hits. Ballerini wore a chunky, multi-colored sweater and stood in front of a simple indoor backdrop as she...
Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Watch that iconic makeover moment that captured the hearts of a generation and shot Olivia Newton-John to fame for her role as Sandy in Grease. The actress and activist passed away on Monday (8 August) at her home in Southern California, aged 73. Newton-John had been vocal about her journey with cancer for over 30 years.Her career skyrocketed in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star
A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
