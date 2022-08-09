Read full article on original website
Missouri Plans to Spend $100 Million Dollars on Charging Stations
If you have an electric car in Missouri, good news for you. If you don't have an electric car, perhaps this will inspire you to consider one. There are multiple reports that Missouri plans to invest $100 million dollars on charging stations. Government Technology shared the news that the state...
Behold the Huge 500 Pound Butter Cow at the Illinois State Fair
It's been a tradition at the Illinois State Fair for almost 100 years. It's the butter cow and this year's creation is 500 pounds of unsalted butter goodness. The State of Illinois documents the history of the butter cow that is the iconic representative for the Illinois State Fair. They say "500 pounds of unsalted butter are used to sculpt the life size figure by hand. The process takes about five days." That's a lot of butter sculpting. Here's the unveiling of this year's butter cow.
Nearly 4 Out of 5 Pike County Residents Were Born in Missouri
This will add new meaning to the word "homegrown". New statistics that have just been shared that out of all the Missouri counties, Pike County has one of the highest rates of residents who were born in the state than just about any others. I saw this interesting ranking shared...
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
Did You Know the New Madrid Fault Has its Own Sign in Missouri?
I tend to be an earthquake nerd, so I'm embarrassed to admit that I didn't know something about a very famous earthquake thing. The thing is the New Madrid Fault has its own sign in Missouri. It does and I can show you where it is thanks to a new video share.
A Website ranks Missouri as one of the Least Baby Friendly States
When it comes to "baby friendliness" one website ranks Missouri in the bottom 10 states, why is that? And what exactly does it mean to be in a good state for "baby friendliness" read all about it here. According to a new ranking from Wallethub.com, Missouri is ranked 45th out...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Missouri Little Leaguer Gains Fame for Having the Best Dream Job
I was always told if you're gonna dream, dream big. One Missouri little leaguer has gained fame for what he believes is his dream job that was shared during a tournament recently. I saw the dream of Missouri little leaguer Brody Jackson trending everywhere including the Missouri sub-Reddit page. My...
Did You Know the Longest Road in America Runs Right Through Illinois?
Today I learned if you live in Illinois, and if you travel for work or play, there's a very good chance you've been on the longest road in America. Well, it starts in Massachusetts and ends in Wyoming measuring a whopping 3,365 miles according to the Department of Transportation via 24/7 Tempo.
Find Out if You’re Eligible for 2 Stimulus Checks in Illinois
If you have found yourself reeling from inflation, there could be some relief coming your way over the coming weeks. There are 2 different types of stimulus money coming in Illinois for taxpayers and it's easy to find out if you're eligible. 24/7 Wall St reported that there are two...
This Wild New Coaster Coming to Missouri’s Worlds of Fun in 2023
If you're a rollercoaster fan, make plans now for a trip to the Kansas City area as World's of Fun has announced there's a new ride coming in 2023 and it looks wild. With no explanation, World's of Fun dropped a video today about the Zambezi Zinger coming in 2023. Like large spiral climbs and huge drops with wicked turns? Here you go.
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
The 2nd Best Boating Lake in the US is in the state of Missouri
A website ranked the best lakes in the entire United States for boating and Missouri's most popular lake comes in second place, here is why you need to go on a boating adventure at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the travel website called thegetaway.com, Lake of the Ozarks...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
