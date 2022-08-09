ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

100.9 The Eagle

Behold the Huge 500 Pound Butter Cow at the Illinois State Fair

It's been a tradition at the Illinois State Fair for almost 100 years. It's the butter cow and this year's creation is 500 pounds of unsalted butter goodness. The State of Illinois documents the history of the butter cow that is the iconic representative for the Illinois State Fair. They say "500 pounds of unsalted butter are used to sculpt the life size figure by hand. The process takes about five days." That's a lot of butter sculpting. Here's the unveiling of this year's butter cow.
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
