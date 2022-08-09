Read full article on original website
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Woman adopts all the neighborhood cats after rescuing snow-white kitty from a burning house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. The house next door caught on fire on a hot summer day. It was July, and all the neighbors braved the heat to stand on the sidewalk and watch the flames. When the fire engines arrived, firefighters urged everyone to move farther away, and we did, for the most part.
pethelpful.com
Video of Sad Dog in Shelter Whose Owner Just Passed Away Reminds Us to #AdoptDontShop
As joyful and rewarding as rescuing an animal can be, there's no way to ignore the unfortunate and even tragic circumstances that led that pet to the shelter in the first place. Whether it's homelessness, surrender, or--in this case-- the passing of an owner that leaves an animal in need, the helping hands of rescuers can be the difference between a second chance or an unimaginable fate.
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Cymru Rescue Elderly and Lethargic Cat Trapped in Gate in Wrexham
Animal welfare charity issues appeal for information to track down his owner. A cat who had trapped his back leg in a gate in Wrexham has been rescued by RSPCA Cymru. The eldery tabby and white cat was found in a lethargic state yesterday (Tuesday 26 July) on Oxford Street, with a member of the public contacting the RSPCA after they were unable to release his leg – which was caught between the hinge and the gate. (picture attached)
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Over 30 chihuahuas removed from a filthy Arizona home
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona animal rescue helped to remove over 30 chihuahuas from a filthy home Thursday. KNXV said officers with Tempe Police Department had Arizona Humane Society assist on a hoarding case at a home where dogs were living with no air conditioning and eating food off dirty floors.
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Horror as a man is mauled to death by a pack of vicious dogs - before one is shot dead by police
A man has been brutally mauled to death by his own dogs in New Zealand - before authorities were forced to shoot one of the animals dead. The 69-year-old was walking through his property in a remote area in Hokianga in the country's North Island when he was set upon by his pets.
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
Man mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs while on the phone to partner who heard him ‘being ripped apart’
A MAN was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs while on the phone to his partner who heard him "being ripped apart". Neville Thomson, 69, was attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga, New Zealand. Neville's step-daughter Stella...
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true
Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud. Well, dreams do come true. Two...
PETS・
Bodycam footage captures police saving dying dog from boiling car
Warning: Some readers may find the content of this article distressing. This is the moment police saved a dying dog from a boiling hot car. In the upsetting clip, police officers in Nottingham can be seen approaching a car where a distressed Shih Tzu can be seen trapped inside. The...
