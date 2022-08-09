As joyful and rewarding as rescuing an animal can be, there's no way to ignore the unfortunate and even tragic circumstances that led that pet to the shelter in the first place. Whether it's homelessness, surrender, or--in this case-- the passing of an owner that leaves an animal in need, the helping hands of rescuers can be the difference between a second chance or an unimaginable fate.

