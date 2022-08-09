ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Sad Dog in Shelter Whose Owner Just Passed Away Reminds Us to #AdoptDontShop

As joyful and rewarding as rescuing an animal can be, there's no way to ignore the unfortunate and even tragic circumstances that led that pet to the shelter in the first place. Whether it's homelessness, surrender, or--in this case-- the passing of an owner that leaves an animal in need, the helping hands of rescuers can be the difference between a second chance or an unimaginable fate.
HOMELESS
katzenworld.co.uk

RSPCA Cymru Rescue Elderly and Lethargic Cat Trapped in Gate in Wrexham

Animal welfare charity issues appeal for information to track down his owner. A cat who had trapped his back leg in a gate in Wrexham has been rescued by RSPCA Cymru. The eldery tabby and white cat was found in a lethargic state yesterday (Tuesday 26 July) on Oxford Street, with a member of the public contacting the RSPCA after they were unable to release his leg – which was caught between the hinge and the gate. (picture attached)
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Uk#Budgie
DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
960 The Ref

Over 30 chihuahuas removed from a filthy Arizona home

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona animal rescue helped to remove over 30 chihuahuas from a filthy home Thursday. KNXV said officers with Tempe Police Department had Arizona Humane Society assist on a hoarding case at a home where dogs were living with no air conditioning and eating food off dirty floors.
TEMPE, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning

Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
BBC

Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops

A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy