Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Steelers' Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett 'making it difficult for' coaches to name Mitchell Trubisky starter
By most accounts, veteran Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse to be named the successor to retired future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger and the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the advertised competition that unofficially got underway during springtime workouts. Trubisky began the midweek...
Raiders News: Former 12th Overall Pick Gets a Workout
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a nose tackle to add to their rotation. Perhaps the former first-round pick (12th overall) from 2015, Danny Shelton, is the answer. Do the Raiders need another defensive tackle?. Right now, the Raiders are carrying quite a load of defensive...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Fights erupt at New York Giants training camp with dozens of players involved as tempers flare in 90-degree heat
NEW YORK GIANTS players didn't manage to keep their cool in training camp on Monday. Two huge fights involving dozens of Giants players broke out on the field in East Rutherford. And they happened during a practice that was open to Giants fans. Video footage from the stand showed two...
Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
Mets' Dominic Smith 'went through a ton of things off the field this year that people don’t even know about'
The New York Mets began Wednesday afternoon at 72-39 overall and with the second-best record in all of MLB behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33), but not everybody associated with the Amazins has enjoyed a stellar summer. Popular Mets first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith was initially optioned to...
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera explains why he fired long-time assistant Sam Mills III before the season
It's rare for an NFL coach to shake up his staff just weeks before a season kicks off, but that's exactly what Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did with the firing of defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills is no longer with the organization, and his firing came...
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Giants OL coach ‘remorseful’ for pushing player in brawl
New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson expressed regret Tuesday for pushing linebacker Cam Brown during a brawl at practice Monday. According to reports from Giants camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Johnson entered a fracas at Monday's practice to push Brown off center Jon Feliciano as he tried to drag Feliciano out of a melee. It triggered Feliciano into throwing a punch toward Brown.
Bill Belichick calls retiring James White 'one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached'
It was reported last week that there was "no clear timetable" the 30-year-old's return from offseason hip surgery that cost him almost the entire 2021 season. White was re-signed to a two-year, $5 million contract in March. For the first time since his rookie season in 2014, he appeared in...
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
Ravens Worked Out Five Players
Blair, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 in 2019, and re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason. Blair was cut by the team last year a few weeks before...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
