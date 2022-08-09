ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Former 12th Overall Pick Gets a Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a nose tackle to add to their rotation. Perhaps the former first-round pick (12th overall) from 2015, Danny Shelton, is the answer. Do the Raiders need another defensive tackle?. Right now, the Raiders are carrying quite a load of defensive...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter

It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Giants OL coach ‘remorseful’ for pushing player in brawl

New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson expressed regret Tuesday for pushing linebacker Cam Brown during a brawl at practice Monday. According to reports from Giants camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Johnson entered a fracas at Monday's practice to push Brown off center Jon Feliciano as he tried to drag Feliciano out of a melee. It triggered Feliciano into throwing a punch toward Brown.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Worked Out Five Players

Blair, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 in 2019, and re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason. Blair was cut by the team last year a few weeks before...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
GREEN BAY, WI

