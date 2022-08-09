Read full article on original website
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members
Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
Celebrating the Black Jesus – a photo essay
The Messiah was born in February. Quinamayó’s ancestors, black people kidnapped from Africa, were not allowed to celebrate Christmas in December. That was an exclusive month for the owners of the haciendas. That is why the Quinamayó ancestors decided to celebrate their own festivities 45 days after the date dictated by the Catholic church, the same time that the Virgin Mary kept her diet once she gave birth.
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
He addressed whether he thought Georgia's abortion ban would impact his election. Masked bandits dressed in black stormed into Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry with handguns, robbing Lamor Whitehead of his jewelry. Televangelist Creflo Dollar Says His Teachings On Tithing "Were Not Correct" "I would argue that tithing isn't required...
Where is God in My Life? — Baptism
Do you ever wonder “Where is God in my life?” Perhaps the storms of life are such that you are totally overwhelmed. But, you don’t see the hand nor the help of God, the Lord whom you trust. Perhaps life rolls on and on with nothing exciting happening, nor anything to give you joy, or hope. Yet, perhaps you have also been a Christian, a “person of Christ,” a believer, your whole life. “Why don’t I see God? Why don’t I feel His presence. Where IS the Lord in the ebb and flow of my daily life?”
'Dear Sirs, May I make a complaint?' Letters from another century are humorous and also candid
Evan Gregg, who lives in western Massachusetts, found a stash of old complaint letters to Montgomery Ward, saved by his grandmother who worked at the catalog in the 1930s. Gregg brought them to life in a book and a staging called "Dear Mister Ward." A 1930s musical soundtrack fades down...
Woman has an affair with her father’s best friend and that older man is my dad
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up surrounded in a cloud of secrets that I wasn’t even aware of until I was older.
