'Saturday Night Live' star Kenan Thompson tapped to host 74th annual Emmy Awards

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago
As he heads into his 20th season on Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson has been selected as the host of September's 74th annual Emmy Awards.

The telecast will be carried on NBC and, for the first time ever, will stream live on Peacock. The celebration of the best in TV will be held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.

In the announcement, the former Kenan lead and six-time nominee said, "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC -- my longtime network family -- makes it even more special."

He added, "Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Also of note, the Television Academy announced the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, with an edited presentation of the events airing Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

Heading into the Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO's Succession leads the pack with 25 noms. Another HBO drama, The White Lotus, scored 20, tying with Apple TV+'s previous Emmy sweeper Ted Lasso in the Comedy category.

HBO's Hacks and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building each scored 17 noms.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

