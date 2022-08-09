ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL

Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

Hornets Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario

Through virtually no fault of their own, the Charlotte Hornets had arguably one of the worst off-seasons in the NBA this past summer. Despite adding Duke center Mark Williams and Nebraska wing Bryce McGowens in the 2022 draft, the team is set to take a massive step backwards from their Play-In Tournament appearance last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

