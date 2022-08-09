ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022

A 34-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property. Bailey Lyday of East Boone allegedly struck another woman in a disagreement at the Huck’s store. She reportedly had been trespassed from the store earlier, resulting in the criminal trespass arrest. Police say the alleged victim did not require hospitalization. Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail.
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
timestribunenews.com

Off-Duty Madison County Officer Charged With Three Counts of Aggravated Battery

An off-duty Madison police officer was charged with three counts of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting in downtown Belleville, early Sunday morning. Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is accused of shooting three people during an altercation, according to criminal complaints filed...
wlds.com

Officer & Suspect Injured After Suspect Barricades Himself in A Home in Alsey

A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.
edglentoday.com

Destructive Interco Fire In Madison Update, Plus Drone Photos

MADISON – Residents within one mile of the destructive warehouse fire in Madison at Interco have been asked to shelter in place for the time being as of early Wednesday afternoon. There was one warehouse employee hurt in the fire and a red alert has been issued by Madison Police.
advantagenews.com

One injured in massive Madison fire

One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
KCTV 5

Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
WCIA

Child in critical condition after crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
