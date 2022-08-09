Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
KMOV
Godfrey man charged with allegedly fleeing officers, possessing meth in South Roxana
ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) -- South Roxana Police said a Godfrey man fled from officers during a routine traffic stop and was found with more than 100 grams of meth. David Hallstead, 35, was driving a motorcycle near Madison and Route 111 when a South Roxana officer attempted to pull him over. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri, police said.
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois drug bust
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office seized 280 pounds of marijuana during a recent drug bust in Godfrey.
wlds.com
Two Pike County Women Arrested In Connection To Residential Burglary near Perry
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to a residential burglary from the end of last month. On July 31st, at 7:03PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence located along the Perry-Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint.
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection. Tim Marshall of Clinmar Street was also ordered to complete four years of parole when getting out of prison. Marshall had pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to the charge...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
A 34-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property. Bailey Lyday of East Boone allegedly struck another woman in a disagreement at the Huck’s store. She reportedly had been trespassed from the store earlier, resulting in the criminal trespass arrest. Police say the alleged victim did not require hospitalization. Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum man sentenced for assaulting young child
(Jefferson County) A Herculaneum man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young child. Korey Johnson has the story.
Crash on Interstate 170 involved person of interest in Normandy homicide, Major Case Squad says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 170 near the Ladue exit was related to a homicide investigation out of Normandy, a Major Case Squad spokesman said. The crash happened at around 2 p.m. and resulted in a white BMW flipping and coming to a stop in the grass along the right side of the westbound lanes.
timestribunenews.com
Off-Duty Madison County Officer Charged With Three Counts of Aggravated Battery
An off-duty Madison police officer was charged with three counts of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting in downtown Belleville, early Sunday morning. Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is accused of shooting three people during an altercation, according to criminal complaints filed...
wlds.com
Officer & Suspect Injured After Suspect Barricades Himself in A Home in Alsey
A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.
edglentoday.com
Destructive Interco Fire In Madison Update, Plus Drone Photos
MADISON – Residents within one mile of the destructive warehouse fire in Madison at Interco have been asked to shelter in place for the time being as of early Wednesday afternoon. There was one warehouse employee hurt in the fire and a red alert has been issued by Madison Police.
advantagenews.com
One injured in massive Madison fire
One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed CBC student released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has been released from jail a day after turning himself in, 5 On Your Side has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the 25-year-old man turned himself...
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
