Hundreds of Amazon staff in Essex stop work in protest at 35p pay rise
Hundreds of Amazon employees have stopped work at the online retailer’s warehouse in Tilbury in Essex in response to a pay rise of only 35p – about 3% – compared with inflation that is now forecast to hit 13% later this year. The GMB union said about...
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this...
Motley Fool
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery From Some Local Stores
This perk could help you save time and money while supporting local businesses. Amazon Prime members can now order from other partnering retailers and get free same-day delivery. This service is available in select cities with plans to expand in the future. Amazon regularly adds new perks to its Amazon...
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
UK power sector to ‘wargame’ energy rationing amid threat of days-long blackouts
Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...
Amazon to buy the company behind the Roomba in a $1.7 billion deal
Amazon has agreed to buy iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba vacuum, in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion, including debt, the two companies announced Friday.
Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets
Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.
Here's What Apple, Walmart, and UPS Just Told Us About the Broader Economy
These three companies recently provided insight into the health of the economy and where it could be headed for the second half of 2022.
insideedition.com
CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees
The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
pymnts.com
Walmart Boosts Omnichannel Strategy With Volt Systems Acquistion
Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. Volt’s Engage system, which enables and facilitates vendor relationship management through access and visibility, appears to be Walmart’s main target. In the release announcing the acquisition, Walmart noted, “Engage is...
Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands as Food Delivery Flounders Worldwide
As economic pressures mount around the world, multinational food delivery businesses are having a rough go of it. United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo, for one, which operates in 11 markets across three continents, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a plan to shut down its operations in the Netherlands after the company failed to secure a top spot in the country.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
CNBC
The lesson for Main Street from the Walmart, Target inventory failures
Walmart and Target inventory management failed to keep up with swift changes in consumer spending and the impact of inflation and Covid. The big box retailers had to resort to big markdowns to move products. Small business experts say there is an advantage to being smaller and closer to your...
BBC
McDonald's puts up price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years
McDonald's has put up the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years, due to growing cost pressures. The fast food chain said its UK restaurants would be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of items. The price of a cheeseburger has increased...
Deliveroo to exit Netherlands, loss widens in first-half
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo (ROO.L) said it would quit the Netherlands after failing to gain a strong local position, as it reported a larger pretax loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half.
AOL Corp
Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
BBC
Darlings: Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's domestic violence film wows India
Domestic violence is no laughing matter, but a dark comedy streaming on Netflix on the topic is wowing audiences in India. Starring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, Darlings is the story of a young Muslim couple in love - and violence and revenge.
Hisense’s U7H and U8H Series TVs Receive WiSA SoundSend Certification
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. The Hisense U7H and U8H received the certified status after they successfully tested to work impeccably with WiSA’s SoundSend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005659/en/ Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. (Photo: Business Wire)
