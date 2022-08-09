ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion

Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Daunt
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

UK power sector to ‘wargame’ energy rationing amid threat of days-long blackouts

Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daunt Books#Waterstones#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Empowered
insideedition.com

CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees

The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Walmart Boosts Omnichannel Strategy With Volt Systems Acquistion

Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. Volt’s Engage system, which enables and facilitates vendor relationship management through access and visibility, appears to be Walmart’s main target. In the release announcing the acquisition, Walmart noted, “Engage is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands as Food Delivery Flounders Worldwide

As economic pressures mount around the world, multinational food delivery businesses are having a rough go of it. United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo, for one, which operates in 11 markets across three continents, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a plan to shut down its operations in the Netherlands after the company failed to secure a top spot in the country.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

The lesson for Main Street from the Walmart, Target inventory failures

Walmart and Target inventory management failed to keep up with swift changes in consumer spending and the impact of inflation and Covid. The big box retailers had to resort to big markdowns to move products. Small business experts say there is an advantage to being smaller and closer to your...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Darlings: Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's domestic violence film wows India

Domestic violence is no laughing matter, but a dark comedy streaming on Netflix on the topic is wowing audiences in India. Starring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, Darlings is the story of a young Muslim couple in love - and violence and revenge.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Hisense’s U7H and U8H Series TVs Receive WiSA SoundSend Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. The Hisense U7H and U8H received the certified status after they successfully tested to work impeccably with WiSA’s SoundSend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005659/en/ Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy