Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
starvedrock.media
Bench dedicated in Edwardsville to honor 'Preach,' a beloved city figure
Next time you're walking in downtown Edwardsville and need to take a break, grab a seat and think of "Preach." Marvin "Preach" Webb, the city's beloved unofficial ambassador for decades, was honored Friday with the dedication of a bench along North Main Street. Webb, who could be seen most days...
edglentoday.com
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
edglentoday.com
Judges Help Students Prepare For School Year
EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Martin Mengarelli and Judge Maureen Schuette from the Third Judicial Circuit coordinated efforts in the circuit to participate in a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges and the Illinois Judges Association to help a local organization’s students prepare for success in the 2022-2023 school year.
edglentoday.com
Superior Chiropractic & Rehab Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to celebrate Superior Chiropractic & Rehab's new office in Glen Carbon. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Beyond Parody: Family Divided
It’s 2022, and sometimes I will get a text from a friend I have not spoken to in some time. They will ask me how the “fam” is doing. For those unfamiliar, “fam” is short for family, and it is usually used in the context of referring to our friends as close. Family is important to a lot of us today, though it would seem in many mainstream circles, the nuclear family is attacked frequently. As strange as that is, frequent drug and alcohol use can affect many of our families (and friends). Mothers frequently worried about their son or daughter that has been using fentanyl or drinking every day for a few weeks can affect their personal sanity.
tncontentexchange.com
First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
edglentoday.com
Mallory-Welch, Piazza, Nunez Entries For Edwardsville Arts Fair Show Creativity
EDWARDSVILLE - This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-24. The artists featured here are Jennifer Mallory-Welch of Jacksonville, Eliza Piazza of Evansville, Ind., and Cristina Nunez of Columbia, MO. Artist Name: Jennifer...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
RELATED PEOPLE
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis. Happy Joe’s has announced that its location on Watson Road will be closing this Friday. The chain appears to be expanding in the rest of the...
tncontentexchange.com
Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support
WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
edglentoday.com
Annual Olden Days Festival Back Better Than Ever On August 27 and 28 In Dow
DOW - The Annual Olden Days Festival is back better than ever and set for Saturday, August 27, 2022, and Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 23946 State Highway 3, in Dow, IL. The Olden Days Festival was held last year in 2021, and it was the first year back after the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was very successful, but organizers believe this year will be spectacular.
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
One Hospitalized With Burns, More Than 200 First Responders Battle Interco Blaze
MADISON - One employee is reportedly hospitalized with burns after a warehouse fire at Interco - a Metaltronics Recycler - near the World Wide Technology Raceway on Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, no first responders were injured at the scene and two buildings have been reported destroyed in the terrible blaze. Cars...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
Comments / 0