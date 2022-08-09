ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released

ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Judges Help Students Prepare For School Year

EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Martin Mengarelli and Judge Maureen Schuette from the Third Judicial Circuit coordinated efforts in the circuit to participate in a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges and the Illinois Judges Association to help a local organization’s students prepare for success in the 2022-2023 school year.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Superior Chiropractic & Rehab Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to celebrate Superior Chiropractic & Rehab's new office in Glen Carbon.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Madison, IL
edglentoday.com

Beyond Parody: Family Divided

It’s 2022, and sometimes I will get a text from a friend I have not spoken to in some time. They will ask me how the “fam” is doing. For those unfamiliar, “fam” is short for family, and it is usually used in the context of referring to our friends as close. Family is important to a lot of us today, though it would seem in many mainstream circles, the nuclear family is attacked frequently. As strange as that is, frequent drug and alcohol use can affect many of our families (and friends). Mothers frequently worried about their son or daughter that has been using fentanyl or drinking every day for a few weeks can affect their personal sanity.
tncontentexchange.com

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Garth Brooks
tncontentexchange.com

Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support

WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
WILDWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Annual Olden Days Festival Back Better Than Ever On August 27 and 28 In Dow

DOW - The Annual Olden Days Festival is back better than ever and set for Saturday, August 27, 2022, and Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 23946 State Highway 3, in Dow, IL. The Olden Days Festival was held last year in 2021, and it was the first year back after the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was very successful, but organizers believe this year will be spectacular.
DOW, IL
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
ALTON, IL
#County Government#Chris Gaines#Bench Plaque#Edwardsville Marvin
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

