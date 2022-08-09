FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels. “I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.

