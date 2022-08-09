Read full article on original website
Pearl City is flooded, but not for the first time
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Flood waters across Stephenson County are starting to recede after two days of heavy rain earlier this week. Roads are beginning to open and families are getting a lock at the damage left behind. Pearl City residents said, however, that this is not the first time they have had to […]
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday. Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park. The main drive and parking lot were open, […]
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues
Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
Devastating Photos of the Flood Waters That Have Taken Over One County in Illinois
This past Sunday and Monday were real weather whoppers in the Stateline area, and many residents are working hard to clean up the mess the heavy rain and storms left behind. Stephenson County received the highest rainfall totals, and flood waters haven't even begun to recede yet. In fact, they are getting slightly worse...
Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday. Fire crews were called to the farm on Pecatonica Road around 11 p.m. Flames tore through the structure, and rubble was still smoking Tuesday morning. It is not clear what started the blaze.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Public work officials ask residents to stay in place if possible on Monday due to flash flooding. Roads in and around the city are under nearly two feet of water in some areas, including West Street by Read Park. Motorists should not attempt driving through flooded...
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
I-55 resurfacing in Will County begins Aug. 15
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, will require overnight and weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 15. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight and weekend lane and partial ramp closures on both sides of I-55. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with weekend closures starting at 9 p.m. Fridays to 10 a.m. Sundays. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels. “I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.
Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump. The Citgo Way Low on W. State Street sold gas for just $2.79 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A long line of cars waited for the chance to save, and their were also free tacos for drivers after they filled […]
Oglesby's "Eats in the Street" Slated for Saturday
It's just about time to get your outdoor grub on, in Oglesby. And you can munch away while you “ogle” some classic cars and jam to live music. The “Eats in the Street” food-truck and car-show event takes place on Saturday from 4 to 8 in downtown Oglesby. So far, eight food trucks have confirmed they'll be set up in the city parking lot. They should be right in the thick of things. Classic cars will be on display along Walnut Street, and the band Wildcard will be playing at Seneca Square.
Fuel is $2.79 per gallon in Rockford Tuesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Free tacos and cheap gas? What are you waiting for!. Until 3 p.m. Tuesday, owner Heythem Sahori is helping out community members by offering fuel deals and lunch at his gas station, the Citgo Way Low at 2914 W. State St., Rockford. “Everybody’s struggling right now....
Topic of Sober Home Strikes a Chord With Residents as a Good Size Crowd Shows Up to Dixon Town Hall Meeting
The topic of Recovery and Sober Homes being established in Dixon seemed to have struck a chord with citizens as a good size crowd showed up to the City Hosted Town Hall Meeting dealing on the subject. The Town Hall was held at the Loveland Community House Tuesday night. Many...
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow
A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
