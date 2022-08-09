ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

starvedrock.media

Oglesby's "Eats in the Street" Slated for Saturday

It's just about time to get your outdoor grub on, in Oglesby. And you can munch away while you “ogle” some classic cars and jam to live music. The “Eats in the Street” food-truck and car-show event takes place on Saturday from 4 to 8 in downtown Oglesby. So far, eight food trucks have confirmed they'll be set up in the city parking lot. They should be right in the thick of things. Classic cars will be on display along Walnut Street, and the band Wildcard will be playing at Seneca Square.
OGLESBY, IL
Mendota Reporter

City of Mendota schedules fire hydrant flushing

MENDOTA – The city of Mendota Water Department will begin its annual fire hydrant flushing activities on Monday, Aug. 22. The work will continue approximately 15 days and will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Mendota Water Department wishes to...
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota, IL
Mendota, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park

My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
ROCKFORD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts

​This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
GILBERTS, IL
wjol.com

Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
NEW LENOX, IL
Mendota Reporter

L. Gies chosen as Sweet Corn Festival parade grand marshal

MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Larry Gies as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Sweet Corn Festival Parade. Gies was born in Rockford, but moved to Mendota with his family at the age of 3 and is a 1984 graduate of Mendota High School. Having spent the majority of his early life in Mendota, Gies has many great memories of the Annual Sweet Corn Festival. One such memory is the first time he brought his wife Beth to the Beer Garden, where the band was playing “Sweet Home Alabama.” Larry and Beth Gies met while attending the University of Illinois, and they now have two sons and one daughter of whom they are very proud.
MENDOTA, IL
geneva.il.us

Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
GENEVA, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues

Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71

If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
YORKVILLE, IL
WIFR

Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
PEARL CITY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow

A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
MENDOTA, IL
100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Exhibitors needed for 134th Sandwich Fair

Only 16 days remain before the deadline for exhibitors at the 134th Sandwich Fair and its five-day run starting September 7th. That deadline is August 26th. According to fair secretary Nancy Rex, the exhibitors are what separates The Sandwich Fair from all other county fairs throughout the state and Midwest. More than 25,000 exhibits will be displayed competing for cash prizes and blue-red-white place ribbons.
SANDWICH, IL

