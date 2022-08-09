Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
L.A. Weekly
Fernando Camacho Santos Killed in Auto Accident on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]
59-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Car Crash near Sierra Avenue. According to reports, authorities responded to the collision near Sierra Avenue. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Responding officials arrived and declared 59-year-old Santos dead at the scene. Emergency crews have not yet stated whether or...
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Mayra Fisher Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Olive Avenue [Fresno, CA]
28-Year-Old Woman Killed in Recreation Avenue Pedestrian Accident. The fatal incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Recreation Avenue. According to investigators, a truck hit a woman standing in the west lane of Olive and Recreation. Medical responders arrived shortly after and transported 28-year-old Mayra...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Three Killed in Car Accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
A crash on Santa Fe Drive killed three parties on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive just west of Franklin Road in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Crash on Santa Fe Drive...
L.A. Weekly
Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
Man shot by Madera County deputies, no deputies injured
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Madera County deputies on Friday.
L.A. Weekly
Esmerelda Raygoza Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]
34-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Shaw Avenue. The deadly incident happened around 9:50 p.m., near Shaw Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say Raygoza was driving a Hyundai south on the highway, when she veered across the...
turlockcitynews.com
Modesto Police Pursuit of Burglary Suspect Ends with Arrest and Crash in Turlock
At about 2:36 am Tuesday morning, the Modesto Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive, Modesto, after a man had been seen stealing items from an equipment trailer in front of the residence. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
CHP: Beny sniffs out over $100,000 in cash from narcotic sales
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K-9 Beny finds wads of cash and narcotics after a traffic stop, leading to multiple arrests, by the California Highway Patrol. According to a Facebook post by the Merced California Highway Patrol, a traffic stop of a newer model Jeep was initiated by CHP, that indicated criminal activity. Officer K-9 […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man with Vehicular Manslaughter Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer
At about 8:38 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the 300 block of Lane Street, Turlock, noticed a man which he recognized as Josue Leyva, 27, of Turlock, and believed to have a warrant, so he had his dispatcher run him. Sure enough, Leyva returned with a local...
KMPH.com
Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
Clovis police release bodycam video in woman's death
The woman, 35-year-old Isabel De la Torre, died after being restrained by officers. Her family has filed a lawsuit, claiming excessive force by Clovis police.
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
Comments / 0