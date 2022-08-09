ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fernando Camacho Santos Killed in Auto Accident on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]

59-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Car Crash near Sierra Avenue. According to reports, authorities responded to the collision near Sierra Avenue. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Responding officials arrived and declared 59-year-old Santos dead at the scene. Emergency crews have not yet stated whether or...
FIREBAUGH, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles

At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
TURLOCK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mayra Fisher Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Olive Avenue [Fresno, CA]

28-Year-Old Woman Killed in Recreation Avenue Pedestrian Accident. The fatal incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Recreation Avenue. According to investigators, a truck hit a woman standing in the west lane of Olive and Recreation. Medical responders arrived shortly after and transported 28-year-old Mayra...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]

48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Esmerelda Raygoza Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]

34-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Shaw Avenue. The deadly incident happened around 9:50 p.m., near Shaw Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say Raygoza was driving a Hyundai south on the highway, when she veered across the...
FIREBAUGH, CA
KMPH.com

Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
STOCKTON, CA

