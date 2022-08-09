Read full article on original website
Related
Jets' Quincy Williams Takes Responsibility After 'Egregiously Awful' Hit on Jalen Hurts
Williams drilled Hurts as he went out of bounds during Friday's preseason opener, a dirty hit that had head coach Robert Saleh furious with his linebacker
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: WR breakouts, busts, and draft strategy
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Is Matthew Stafford's elbow injury concerning for the Rams' wideouts? (1:40) Strategy for drafting fantasy wide receivers...
theScore
Patricia, Judge share play-calling duties in Patriots' preseason opener
New England Patriots assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge shared offensive play-calling duties in the team's 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants. Patricia appeared to call plays while veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer was in the game, and Judge took over once rookie Bailey Zappe entered the contest. Head...
theScore
Deshaun Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Cousins tests positive, will miss Vikings' 1st preseason game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Friday. The Vikings sent Cousins home from training camp Thursday with an illness but were unsure of the nature. While the NFL has paused its COVID-19 protocols,...
theScore
Fantasy: 10-team mock draft with analysis after every round
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore staff took part in a 10-team, 12-round mock draft to offer some insight on what to watch for in each round. This is a half PPR...
theScore
Saints' Penning won't change playing style: 'You've got to be mean'
New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning doesn't plan to change his style of play despite getting kicked out of practice last week after multiple altercations with teammates. "Nothing's nice about football. You've got to be mean," Penning said Thursday, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "You want the guy...
Comments / 0