Newburgh, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Newburgh, IN
Indiana State
99.5 WKDQ

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI graduate to take on role as Director of Burdette Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park will soon have a new Director and Assistant Director, both of which have strong ties to Evansville! The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Zach Wathen will start in a new role as Director and Colton Meyer as Assistant Director. Wathen, who is originally from Henderson, has been an Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

American Red Cross provides aid to families affected by explosion

The American Red Cross set up camp at Vogel Elementary and provided assistance to families affected by Wednesday's explosion that left several homes damaged. Executive Director of the South West Chapter of the American Red Cross, Beth Sweeney, said over a dozen families stopped by Wednesday evening to receive assistance and help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell’s Evansville Kia

If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store’s day-to-day operations.
EVANSVILLE, IN

