wevv.com
Holiday World seeking new weekend hires to close out their summer season
If you are looking for a fun and exciting job, Holiday World might just have that opportunity. Officials with the park are seeking 50 team members during a hiring event this Sunday from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. It's set to happen in the Holiday World Human Resources lobby to...
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
wdrb.com
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
hazard-herald.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Owensboro
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wevv.com
Owensboro Catholic buses won't pick students up for the first day of school
Owensboro Catholic Schools say students will need to find their own way to and from school on Wednesday. This comes after Daviess County Public schools issued a set back to their first day of school due to a software issue in a new transportation routing system. There is no word...
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
wevv.com
Warrick County School Corp. announces safety changes ahead of school year
Students in the district headed back to class on Wednesday. Warrick County School Corp. announces safety changes ahead of school year. Students in the district headed back to class on Wednesday.
14news.com
Alzhemer’s patients get baby dolls and stuffed puppies in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A creative way to show love for seniors took place today in Evansville. Every resident of the Alzheimer’s unit of the Brentwood Care Center received a baby doll. Brentwood staff members tell us they were on the waiting list for two years to receive Pearl’s...
Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
WTVW
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to...
wevv.com
Daviess County Public Schools postpones start of school due to transportation software issue
Many students in Daviess County, Kentucky, will be heading back to class later than originally planned. The Daviess County Public Schools district announced late Tuesday evening that the start of the school year has been pushed back by a couple of days. The district says a major software issue prevents...
USI graduate to take on role as Director of Burdette Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park will soon have a new Director and Assistant Director, both of which have strong ties to Evansville! The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Zach Wathen will start in a new role as Director and Colton Meyer as Assistant Director. Wathen, who is originally from Henderson, has been an Evansville resident […]
wevv.com
American Red Cross provides aid to families affected by explosion
The American Red Cross set up camp at Vogel Elementary and provided assistance to families affected by Wednesday's explosion that left several homes damaged. Executive Director of the South West Chapter of the American Red Cross, Beth Sweeney, said over a dozen families stopped by Wednesday evening to receive assistance and help.
St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell’s Evansville Kia
If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store’s day-to-day operations.
