Oregon to invest $40M to remove abandoned, derelict boats
State officials are planning to invest $40 million in the coming months to remove abandoned and run-down boats "littering" waterways across Oregon.
kptv.com
Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
kptv.com
Washington Co. deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect after stolen vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies spent hours Wednesday afternoon searching for a suspect following a stolen vehicle crash in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a Volkswagen Rabbit was stolen at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Southeast Portland. Then just after 12:30 p.m. near Northwest Murray Boulevard and...
