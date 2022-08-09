ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Campbell County deputy during a welfare check. Saturday, a welfare check was called to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who was sleeping in her car outside a Dollar General Store. The woman was identified...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife. Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kelin Pacheco-White was shot...
CRIMORA, VA
foxwilmington.com

Elderly Virginia Woman Saved From Fire by Sheriff’s Deputies

An 83-year-old woman was carried out of her home and saved from a fire. Three deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia responded to a call and ended up saving a life. Smoke billowed out of the door when the first deputy arrived. Inside, an elderly woman was reportedly healing from a broken hip last year, and was unable to move. Officials say the deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County man shot in Charlottesville: Police seeking info on shooting

Charlottesville Police responded to the 400th block of 5th Street S.W. for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Officers located several shell casings in the area. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at the UVA Emergency Room. The victim is a 32-year-old male Augusta County resident who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Crozet, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Crime & Safety
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
WHSV

HPD reschedules Cookout with a Cop event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced the Cookout with a Cop event for Wednesday evening at Ralph Sampson Park has been canceled due to the impending chance of storms and bad weather. HPD wants to make sure it is a safe and fun event for all....
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD provides update on missing sisters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
#Firearms#Waynesboro Police
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident

— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

