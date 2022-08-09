Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Campbell County deputy during a welfare check. Saturday, a welfare check was called to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who was sleeping in her car outside a Dollar General Store. The woman was identified...
WHSV
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife. Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kelin Pacheco-White was shot...
foxwilmington.com
Elderly Virginia Woman Saved From Fire by Sheriff’s Deputies
An 83-year-old woman was carried out of her home and saved from a fire. Three deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia responded to a call and ended up saving a life. Smoke billowed out of the door when the first deputy arrived. Inside, an elderly woman was reportedly healing from a broken hip last year, and was unable to move. Officials say the deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County man shot in Charlottesville: Police seeking info on shooting
Charlottesville Police responded to the 400th block of 5th Street S.W. for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Officers located several shell casings in the area. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at the UVA Emergency Room. The victim is a 32-year-old male Augusta County resident who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
WHSV
HPD reschedules Cookout with a Cop event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced the Cookout with a Cop event for Wednesday evening at Ralph Sampson Park has been canceled due to the impending chance of storms and bad weather. HPD wants to make sure it is a safe and fun event for all....
Buckingham Sheriff’s Office asks for help from public as county overdoses rise
The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a warning about the increase of overdoses in the county this year, and has reached out to the public for help investigating local drug sales.
NBC 29 News
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
PHOTOS: Entrapped trucker rescued by first responders after crash in Greenville
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a commercial tractor trailer who was trapped in their overturned vehicle early Tuesday morning.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
wfxrtv.com
Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident
— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
cbs19news
Around 1200 kids walking to school in the city this year due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--New school walk zones are up and in place in the city--due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville city school board tells me they have hired school crossing guards to help keep kids safe...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
WSLS
Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg closed due to accident involving power lines
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg is closed, according to Lynchburg DES. Officials said part of the road is closed due to an accident involving power lines. Drivers have been asked to avoid the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive between Billy Craft and Sheetz.
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
