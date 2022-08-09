MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

