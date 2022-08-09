Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Selma HBCU Gets Grants to Preserve Historic Building
A historically black university in Selma — is awarded two grants — to help preserve a historic building — located on the campus. Selma University was awarded over half million dollars in grant money to make renovations to historic Dinkins Memorial Hall. “The university received a total...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
selmasun.com
Students from Selma receive Alfa Foundation scholarships
Three students hailing from Selma were among others to receive $1,000 in scholarship money through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. These were: Elizabeth Adams, a senior at the University of Alabama studying pre-dental/nutrition; Andrew Morris, a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture; and Sarah Thomas of Selma, a freshman at Auburn University studying agribusiness and economics.
Savannah Tribune
City of Selma, AL Honored USMC Sgt. John W. Barbee, KIA-VN 6 Aug 1968
Last Saturday, August 6, 2022 the City of Selma, AL honored USMC Sgt. John W. Barbee, KIA-VN 6 Aug 1968. “I, too was honored as his Bride and for my fifty-four years of being an advocate for Gold Star Wives, Veterans and many programs that has lifted up residents”, said Patricia Barbee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Greene County HS starts tradition on 1st day of school
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It all started on Aug. 9 for Greene County Schools - the first day of classes where hundreds of students started their academic year at three schools. At the high school, the principal started a tradition. It had the feel and the sound of a...
WTOK-TV
Crashes cause temporary lane closures on interstate in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All lanes have reopened, according to ALEA. A two-vehicle crash involving two commercial vehicles happened about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on the interstate in Sumter County and caused a lane closure. The northbound lanes of Interstate 59, near the 6 mile marker in Sumter County, were...
Live from Monroe County: ‘Your Hometown’
MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 heads to Monroe County this Friday night, the first stop of our “Your Hometown” series. WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven and Blake Brown will bring you special reports live from the historic courthouse square in downtown Monroeville. Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be down the road in Frisco […]
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience. The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
21-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old Duncanville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
wbrc.com
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WSFA
Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Spades Lounge Shooting
Tuscaloosa Police arrested a second suspect in the Spades Restaurant and Lounge shooting that left a man critically injured in late July. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the incident occurred on July 27 when police were called to the West Tuscaloosa lounge on reports that a person was shot in the parking lot shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Comments / 0