Aiken, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

CIU is host site for 2022 Faith-Driven Entrepreneur and Investor Conferences

For the second consecutive year, the Columbia International University Cook School of Business is a host site for the worldwide Faith Driven Entrepreneur Live Conference on Sept. 28 and the Faith Driven Investor Conference on Sept. 29. The conferences draw business leaders together virtually at over 200 cities around the globe.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC

AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
AIKEN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Barbara Willm named United Way of the Midlands Humanitarian of the Year

Columbia, SC – United Way of the Midlands will honor Barbara Willm as the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year award recipient on February 16, 2023, at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. The Humanitarian of the Year Award is given each year to individuals who clearly demonstrate extraordinary...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken, SC
Business
City
Aiken, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Jacob D. Wallick earns CFA® charter

Columbia, SC - Nationally-ranked Wallick Investments, LLC, a South Carolina-based Registered Investment Advisory firm, is proud to announce that Mr. Jacob (Jake) Wallick, portfolio manager and managing director of Wallick Institutional, has passed the Level III exam of the Chartered Financial Analyst® Program, completed all program requirements and is now a CFA charterholder— “one of the highest distinctions in the investment management profession.”*
COLUMBIA, SC
edgefieldadvertiser.com

The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed

Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
THOMSON, GA
Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken

A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
WRDW-TV

Augusta University renaming education program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
AUGUSTA, GA

