Soda City Biz WIRE
CIU is host site for 2022 Faith-Driven Entrepreneur and Investor Conferences
For the second consecutive year, the Columbia International University Cook School of Business is a host site for the worldwide Faith Driven Entrepreneur Live Conference on Sept. 28 and the Faith Driven Investor Conference on Sept. 29. The conferences draw business leaders together virtually at over 200 cities around the globe.
Rural Health Services undergoing rebranding process, planning for internal medicine residency program
Rural Health Services’ name will “change somewhat” in the near future, CEO Carolyn Emanuel McClain announced Thursday during a breakfast for local elected officials at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care in Aiken. “We are going to do some rebranding,” she said. “We’ve got a consultant that...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC
AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Barbara Willm named United Way of the Midlands Humanitarian of the Year
Columbia, SC – United Way of the Midlands will honor Barbara Willm as the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year award recipient on February 16, 2023, at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. The Humanitarian of the Year Award is given each year to individuals who clearly demonstrate extraordinary...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Jacob D. Wallick earns CFA® charter
Columbia, SC - Nationally-ranked Wallick Investments, LLC, a South Carolina-based Registered Investment Advisory firm, is proud to announce that Mr. Jacob (Jake) Wallick, portfolio manager and managing director of Wallick Institutional, has passed the Level III exam of the Chartered Financial Analyst® Program, completed all program requirements and is now a CFA charterholder— “one of the highest distinctions in the investment management profession.”*
Soda City Biz WIRE
Hydrocephalus Association Welcomes New Board Member Deitra Matthews, Columbia, SC
The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) would like to warmly welcome new board member Deitra Matthews, MPA. She is CEO of The Ram Foundation and serves on HA’s Support and Education Committee. A graduate of Savannah State University, Deitra holds a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in public...
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken
A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University renaming education program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
WRDW-TV
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County school district having problems with phone system
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
Aiken small business restaurants bouncing back amid pandemic; concerns over inflation, COVID
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Small business owners in Aiken say they are bouncing back amid the pandemic. But, they’re still concerns over inflation and COVID-19. “Before the pandemic. We, we were still in the growing phase,” General Manager of THE Village Cafe Jason Tufts told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Small business owners […]
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith denies allegations made in Project Pascalis lawsuit
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith has denied violating state ethics laws regarding Project Pascalis and asked for the court to dismiss him from a lawsuit challenging the actions of the city, its municipal development corporation and design review board on the project. Aiken attorney Clarke W. McCants III filed an...
