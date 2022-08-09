ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

First day of school in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students are heading back to class in Louisa County. Moss-Kuckols Elementary School welcomed students back Tuesday, August 9, the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Doug Straley went around the schools to check in with students as the academic year kicks...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Education
cbs19news

Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Walden University#Regent University#Highschool#Chs#Virginia State University
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Confederate groups may once again stall Charlottesville’s plans for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee

The bronze statue of Robert E. Lee that was the rallying point for white supremacists on Aug. 12, 2017 has been out of sight for over a year. But it is far from out of mind. It’s now the centerpiece of Swords Into Plowshares, a community art project led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which intends to melt the statue down and use the metal for a new public art piece.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Haven Board announces new executive director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new executive director at a local organization that helps people experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty. The Board of the Haven announced on Tuesday that Anna Mendez has been hired for the role. According to a release, she has worked as the executive...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
3wv.com

Hoos choose Julie Caruccio as next rider leading Hoos out of the tunnel at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia announces Julie Caruccio as the individual who’ll lead the Hoos football team on horseback out of the tunnel at Scott Stadium. Caruccio, in fact, is a good friend of the man who retired from the position last year, Kim Kirschnick. In fact, Julie exercised and rode Kirschnick’s polo ponies back when he played.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
LYNCHBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘He is very sorrowful’

Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Upcoming hiring event in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Soul of Cville expands to three-day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy