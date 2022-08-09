Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC12
School divisions across Central Virginia look to fill teacher vacancies, others open with full staff
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the school year inches closer for students across the Richmond area, school leaders are looking to fill hundreds of teaching positions within their divisions for the upcoming year. For Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell, excitement is in the air for the return of...
As school year nears, larger Central Virginia schools facing teacher shortages
Time is ticking for many school districts to try to hire more staff before students return to learn.
NBC12
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
NBC 29 News
First day of school in Louisa County
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students are heading back to class in Louisa County. Moss-Kuckols Elementary School welcomed students back Tuesday, August 9, the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Doug Straley went around the schools to check in with students as the academic year kicks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
cbs19news
Around 1200 kids walking to school in the city this year due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--New school walk zones are up and in place in the city--due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville city school board tells me they have hired school crossing guards to help keep kids safe...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
WHSV
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Confederate groups may once again stall Charlottesville’s plans for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee
The bronze statue of Robert E. Lee that was the rallying point for white supremacists on Aug. 12, 2017 has been out of sight for over a year. But it is far from out of mind. It’s now the centerpiece of Swords Into Plowshares, a community art project led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which intends to melt the statue down and use the metal for a new public art piece.
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
cbs19news
Haven Board announces new executive director
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new executive director at a local organization that helps people experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty. The Board of the Haven announced on Tuesday that Anna Mendez has been hired for the role. According to a release, she has worked as the executive...
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3wv.com
Hoos choose Julie Caruccio as next rider leading Hoos out of the tunnel at Scott Stadium
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia announces Julie Caruccio as the individual who’ll lead the Hoos football team on horseback out of the tunnel at Scott Stadium. Caruccio, in fact, is a good friend of the man who retired from the position last year, Kim Kirschnick. In fact, Julie exercised and rode Kirschnick’s polo ponies back when he played.
WHSV
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center’s Medical Director says staff ‘rarely’ received calls about people suffering from adverse side effects of Delta-8 THC products. Over the last year, there has been a fivefold increase in these calls, with 112 reported between June...
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
C-Ville Weekly
‘He is very sorrowful’
Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
NBC 29 News
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
cbs19news
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
cbs19news
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
Comments / 0