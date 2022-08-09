ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied

Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced to 7 years on Capitol breach charges

According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Corruption#Politics State#Politics Governor#Doj#Jmu#The Justice Department
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Marc Elrich continues victory tour

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems

BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Plea

A Loudoun County murder trial that was expected to last for three weeks ended quickly when the suspect pleaded guilty to eight felony charges during the first day of testimony. Gavin Collins, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and firearm violations in connection with the July 8, 2020, fatal...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy