Washington Examiner
DC mayor sends new plea for help after request for National Guard denied
Washington, D.C., sent another plea to the Department of Defense for the deployment of the National Guard in response to an influx of migrants after the agency denied the district's initial request. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) sent the follow-up letter, which noted "additional information," as the city scrambles to manage...
Former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced to 7 years on Capitol breach charges
According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.
5 Years After Fascist Rally In Charlottesville, An Insurrectionist Is On The City Payroll
Allen Groat stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, then returned to his job workinfor the town that was home to the massive neo-Nazi rally that defined the Trump era.
Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
102 Uncounted Ballots Discovered in Montgomery County Could Affect Close Executive Primary
In a new twist in the already dramatic Montgomery County executive primary, 102 uncounted provisional ballots were identified during a precertification audit yesterday. The county’s Board of Elections announced the news in a press release. Earlier this week, incumbent, Marc Elrich declared a preemptive victory in the Democratic primary...
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
WTOP
After 20 years on the run, man charged with raping child back behind bars in Loudoun Co.
After being on the run for more than 20 years, a man charged with raping a child in Leesburg, Virginia, is back behind bars in Loudoun County following his extradition from El Salvador. Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron, 45, returned to the U.S. Friday about a month after the Supreme Court...
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
NBC Washington
Abortion Limits Could Degrade Patient Care, Push Doctors Out of Va., W.Va., OB-GYN Warns
In nearly 40 years of practice, Dr. Cathleen McCoy — a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who treats high-risk pregnancies — has seen any number of alarming medical situations. But never before has she encountered a situation like the one she finds herself in now: treating patients in two states poised to have very different laws on abortion.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
fox5dc.com
Marc Elrich continues victory tour
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems
BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Plea
A Loudoun County murder trial that was expected to last for three weeks ended quickly when the suspect pleaded guilty to eight felony charges during the first day of testimony. Gavin Collins, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and firearm violations in connection with the July 8, 2020, fatal...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
Howard County Executive Responds To White Power Flyers Distributed At Lake Kittamaqundi
Officials are addressing yet another bias incident as hate crimes sweep through Maryland, often sharing the same disturbing message: "white power". After "white power" flyers were found distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a statement, claiming these crimes are "not an isolated occurrence". "Incidents of hate...
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
