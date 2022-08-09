Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
City of Aledo meeting agenda
Joint Public Property, Streets & Sidewalks & TIF Committee. Approval of Minutes: Joint Public Public Property, Streets & Sidewalks and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Committee-5/23/22. Old Business:. Discussion regarding the Sale of Property located within the Aledo Central Area Redevelopment Project Are - Lot 11 Progress Park 2nd Addition-status update.
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
Several changes coming to medical coverage in the area
Several changes are coming to medical coverage in Knox County through OSF HealthCare. The medical provider announced Tuesday that the PromptCare location found at St. Mary Medical Center at 3375 North Seminary Street will be moving to its new home at 695 Kellogg Street, the site of the former Cottage Hospital.
aledotimesrecord.com
Fish fry fundraiser
Antioch Baptist Church is hosting it’s annual fish fry Saturday, August 20, 2022. Games and fellowship begins at 3:00 p.m. and food served at 5:00. Fish, hot dogs and sides will be available with cost by donation and proceeds going to their Missionary, Janet Solis, in Mexico. The church is located at 1516 170th Ave., Reynolds, Illinois - west of Hamlet.
Central Illinois Proud
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
tspr.org
Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side
The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
qctoday.com
Man convicted in federal scheme elected to Rock Island County GOP
A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the terminally ill, now is serving as a vice chairman for the Rock Island County GOP. Lawrence Stowe, 69, also has revived his efforts...
977wmoi.com
All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community
A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
aledotimesrecord.com
From chicken and pig scrambles, to carnival to fireworks: Plans set for Avon Fat Steer Show
AVON — The 73rd annual Avon Fat Steer Show will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 20 at Avcom Park, S. Harrison Street, Avon. Wednesday evening, folks can bring their home and garden exhibit entries to the exhibit building between 4 and 7 p.m. The art and photography division consists of junior art (drawing, painting, 3-D art, miscellaneous) along with adult art (there will be one combined class, any painting, drawing, or sculpture). If one managed to capture a moment with their camera, they can enter photos in the photography division. Age division in the photography show includes junior (Kindergarten through fifth grade), intermediate (sixth through 12th grade), and adult.
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
1470 WMBD
Woman goes to prison for involuntary manslaughter of infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman will go to prison for nine years after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her young daughter. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 20, received the sentence Friday — moved up in order to accommodate an upcoming birth of a baby that will be placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. Vanduker’s other children are also in DCFS custody.
aledotimesrecord.com
Coach trying to connect Knox College football to the Galesburg community
GALESBURG — The members of Knox College's football team moved to town Wednesday. And on Thursday morning, the Prairie Fire attended their first practice in the 2022 season. Aaron Willits, who is in his second season as Knox's coach, was amped up before his squad took to the artificial turf at the Knosher Bowl. He'd been getting ready for the day for a while now.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
geneseorepublic.com
Who got a new house? Who sold it to them?
Norma J. Hepner Declaration of Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to David and Abigail McCall, 9032 E. 2850th St., Kewanee, $248,500. Norma J. Hepner Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to Bennett Kuster, 28520 N. 900 Ave., Kewanee, $191,500. Estate of James L. Rounds to Joseph Cordray, 329 E....
aledotimesrecord.com
Phyllis Mizner
Phyllis K. Mizner, 83, of Aledo, Illinois passed away at home on Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by her family. Funeral services are at First Baptist Church, Aledo, 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18th, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Mercer County V.F.W. Post 1571 or Mercer County V.F.W. Auxiliary. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel...
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
Why Is This Illinois Mall Still Open With Literally No Stores Left?
I don't know. I really have no idea how this mall is still open to the public. If a mall was open and had literally no stores left to shop at, why keep the lights on? Who is actually shopping at a mall with barely any stores left? This Illinois mall in Moline was once a thriving shopping center for decades.. until nearly 180 tenants closed up shop for reasons we'll probably never know.
aledotimesrecord.com
For 84th time, Old Timers Game to be played at Monmouth Park
MONMOUTH — The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played in 1933, and not long after that, Monmouth began hosting its annual Old Timers Fastpitch Softball Game. The contest will be played on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Monmouth Park for the 84th time, and it will borrow from the All-Star Game this year, as a special slugging contest will be held during the pre-game warm-up, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
