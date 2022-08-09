AVON — The 73rd annual Avon Fat Steer Show will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 20 at Avcom Park, S. Harrison Street, Avon. Wednesday evening, folks can bring their home and garden exhibit entries to the exhibit building between 4 and 7 p.m. The art and photography division consists of junior art (drawing, painting, 3-D art, miscellaneous) along with adult art (there will be one combined class, any painting, drawing, or sculpture). If one managed to capture a moment with their camera, they can enter photos in the photography division. Age division in the photography show includes junior (Kindergarten through fifth grade), intermediate (sixth through 12th grade), and adult.

AVON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO