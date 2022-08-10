ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato reportedly in a 'happy and healthy' relationship with new musician boyfriend

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIo7d_0hAeDFjS00

Demi Lovato is apparently in a new relationship with a mystery musician boyfriend, multiple outlets have confirmed.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer – who recently updated her pronouns to include she/her along with they/them – is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician, although his identity remains a secret.

"It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People on Monday. "He’s a super great guy."

Lovato’s budding romance comes two years after her split with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in September 2020. Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, later revealed that the end of her engagement helped her realise how “queer” she really is.

“When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am,” she told Glamour in March 2021. “This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like: ‘This is a huge sign.’”

“I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth,” Lovato said.

Apart from having a new romance in her life, the 29-year-old singer is also gearing up for the release of her eighth album Holy Fvck , which is due for release on 19 August. Lovato has been turning heads with one of the tracks featured on the album, “29,” which seemingly references her 12-year age gap with ex Wilmer Valderama.

The Disney Channel alum began dating the That 70’s Show actor in 2010, when she was 17 years old and he was 29. The two eventually split in 2016.

The lyrics to the song read: “Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Last week, Lovato appeared on the Spout Podcast where she announced that she has updated her pronouns to include she/her, after previously identifying as they/them pronouns. The singer explained that she made the change because she’s “been feeling more feminine,” but maintains that her gender identity is fluid.

“I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” she told host Tamara Dhia. “So for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t find that I am…I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy.”

“So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man,” she continued. “I just felt like a human.”

"Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” she said, adding that the purpose of using they/them pronouns is about “feeling human at your core.”

The Independent

