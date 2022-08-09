ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Fair of West Virginia to start Thursday

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Gates are set to open for “Mountain Grown Fun” at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia (SFWV) this Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, catch opening day specials including discounted gate admission and all-day ride passes.

“We have a great 10-days lined up and cannot wait to open the gates,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Whether you are here for the rides, food, concerts, shopping or just plain fun – there is something for all ages to enjoy!”

The 2022 Concert Series features two sold-out concerts this year with Cody Johnson and special guest Randall King on Aug. 11, as well as Zach Bryan and special guest Charles Wesley Godwin on Aug. 18. Tickets are still available for the Buckin’ B Bull Ride (Aug. 12), Foreigner (Aug. 13), Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd (Aug. 14), Restless Road (Aug. 15), Chris Tomlin (Aug. 17), Flo Rida (Aug. 19), and Walker Hayes with special Guest Tigirlily (Aug. 20). West Virginia native Kathy Mattea will also take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 16, as a free show.

True to its roots, the SFWV will feature a full 10-days of livestock shows including the West Virginia High School Rodeo, junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, horse shows, and of course, the fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull on Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m.

To help mitigate the potential spread of H3N2v (swine influenza), the swine barn at the State Fair will be closed to fairgoers.

“Like every year, department staff will be checking in every animal who attends the State Fair. But due to recent positive results for swine influenza at another fair, we will be stepping up our effort to ensure a safe environment,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “I want to make it abundantly clear; the State Fair is safe to attend, and we encourage folks to support this honored tradition.”

Fair officials and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture Animal Health will be performing regular checks throughout the barn. Fairgoers are asked to continue to wash hands after visiting any animal exhibit, and those with weakened immune systems should be extra cautious.

Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy’s Magic Monday (8/15), Senior Citizen’s Day (8/16), the Early Bird Special sponsored by Diversified Energy featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (8/17) and Military Discount Day (8/17). Children ages 10 and under will once again get in free all day, every day.

The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages including Swifty Swine Pig Racing, the Bears of Bearadise Ranch, the Hot Glass Academy, Kidbuck$ Game $how, the Nerveless Nocks, Zuzu African Acrobats, and a packed schedule on the U.S. Cellular Free Stage.

Workers lay mulch at the entrance to the Reithoffer midway. Finishing touches are being attended to all over the fairgrounds as everyone preps for the big show Thursday. Susan Linton photo
The fellas from Boone Tractor have set up their wares and are ready for the crowds. Susan Linton photo

