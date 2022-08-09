ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

4 Deals Experts Say You Shouldn't Miss At Costco (They're Cheaper Than Walmart)

Nothing beats the feeling of shopping at a store like Costco. There’s no denying that the place has almost everything you need. From groceries and household items, to appliances and even clothing, Costco does not disappoint. The best part? Most of their items are always sold in bulk and at affordable prices too, so you really get your money’s worth! With that mind, what exactly are some of the *best* Costco deals you shouldn’t miss out on? Keep reading to find out.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

5 Things To Always Buy at Costco

Every Costco member has a favorite thing to buy at the warehouse giant because of its great value or uniqueness. Ask around and you'll get a variety of answers -- paper towels, muffins, doggie treats,...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

What Shoppers Buy Most at Costco

Costco is a go-to choice for shoppers looking to make some savings by purchasing their items in bulk. The warehouse-style store caters to people looking to buy several gallons of milk at a time, and...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

6 Ways To Save 50% or More Shopping at Walmart

Savvy shoppers are on the hunt for every strategy they can find that allows them to stay within their budgets while shopping at their favorite stores — including Walmart. If you’re planning to shop at Walmart and want to keep more money in your wallet, here’s a list of ways you can reel in 50% or more in savings.
RETAIL
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?

Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
TheStreet

Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022

Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
ValueWalk

Vanilla Gift Card Activation: How To Add Vanilla Gift Card to Amazon?

Many people think that using a Vanilla gift card online is challenging or even impossible. However, this isn’t the case, you can use your Vanilla gift card for online purchases. It’s pretty easy to do!. To use your Vanilla gift card online, you must activate it first. You...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy