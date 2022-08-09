Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
“World’s Largest Barn’ history presenation to be held Thursday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to celebrate the history of the World’s Largest Round Barn will be held Thursday night. People can attend in-person at the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library or online with preregistration. Click here to register. The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Don Felhofer the...
WSAW
Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has announced a trail closure that will impact county forest users. The closure is on Hazelnut Trail, between State Highway 173 and Rangeline Lane. This closure is tentatively scheduled to occur on Aug. 23 and could last two weeks.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
centralwinews.com
Riverhouse has had a long history in downtown Medford
The historic Riverhouse property will soon be torn down and converted into a new space. The building has lived several lives and saw its fair share of owners and guests. The property has been a part of Medford for well over a century and will be severely missed by locals who remember the days when the building was in its prime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecitypages.com
A young couple took their clothing store dream from their basement to downtown storefront in CK Clothing and Spa￼
McKenzie Chagala and Clifford Hayes began their entrepreneurial empire in their basement in January, and, since May, have busted out of it and into a storefront on North. 6th Street across from Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe in Wausau. The space they are making into something which will stand the...
onfocus.news
Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
Some Wausau parking violation fines to double
Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
onfocus.news
9/11 Air Traffic Controller to Speak in Spencer
SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Auburndale Sunflower Field Features 120,000 Sunflowers
AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – The Auburndale School Forest is once again full of color as over 120,000 sunflowers and hybrid flowers are about to be in full bloom. The 4.5-acre sunflower field will be vibrant for about two weeks and features several photo opportunities, including a wooden bridge, viewing platform, “big chair,” a 1952 Chevrolet truck and an Oliver 66 tractor.
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
SCOTT MILLER, MCKENZIE SNUSTEAD, KATHRYN JOHNSON, AND MARSHFIELD PULMONARY REHABILITATION
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Scott Miller, McKenzie Snustead, Kathryn Johnson, and Marshfield Pulmonary Rehabilitation for the Sunshine Award. Scott, McKenzie, and Kathryn are the best. They have helped me become stronger, so I was then able to have a lung transplant. They continue to do everything they can do to help motivate me to get stronger after my transplant. You are the best!
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
Comments / 0