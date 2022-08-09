Read full article on original website
CRSP Stock Misses Earnings; Here’s Why Revenue Plunged
CRSP is a speculative stock with a heavy cash burn. Despite this and its earnings miss, investors still have a favorable view of the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. CRSP’s Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$2.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$2.22. In addition, sales fell over 99% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $158,000 compared to $900.7 million. This massive difference is the result of a $900 million upfront payment in Q2 2021 from Vertex for a Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement.
These stocks are down 50% this year, but insiders are buying more
Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again.
ironSource Stock 10% Higher after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Despite mixed Q2-2022 results, ironSource stock finished the day 10% higher. The Unity Software merger deal is likely affecting ironSource’s price action. Earlier today, ironSource (IS) reported its Q2-2022 earnings results. Revenue missed expectations while non-GAAP earnings came ahead of expectations. Despite the mixed results, ironSource finished 10% higher today. This may be due to Unity Software (U) stock being up about 10% on the day, as the recent all-stock merger deal between the two companies has made them highly correlated since the value of the merger increases as Unity’s stock price increases.
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
Cyberark has posted robust results for the second quarter as top-line growth continued for the company. Yet, Cyberark reported a loss during the quarter, which remains a concern. Information security company CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as revenue and earnings surpassed...
Here’s Why VZIO Stock Surged 15% on August 11
VIZIO Holdings (VZIO) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.01, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.01. As a result, shares were up over 15% as of this writing on August 11. In the past eight quarters, VZIO has beat estimates four times.
Why Is Sonos Stock Falling?
Shares of Sonos tanked 18.5% in after-hours trading yesterday after the wireless smart home sound system maker reported disappointing Q3 results and slashed its FY2022 outlook due to a challenging macro environment. Shares of Sonos (SONO) lost 18.5% in the extended trading session on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected...
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
Yesterday gave investors some reasons to cheer as well as some reasons to worry. Nevertheless, the market finished the week in the green thanks to easing inflation. Stocks Enjoy a Winning Week Thanks to Easing Inflation. Last Updated 4:25PM EST. Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the green. The...
Why Did MDA Stock Fall 2.1% after Earnings?
MDA stock closed about 2.1% lower after reporting disappointing earnings and guidance. However, the company isn’t in bad shape, and analysts are bullish on the stock. Before market open today, MDA Ltd. (TSE: MDA), a developer and manufacturer of technology and services for the global space industry, reported its Q2-2022 earnings results. The stock closed 2.1% lower today, as it missed both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates and lowered its guidance for the rest of the year.
Here’s What Sparked This Insider’s Interest in Energy Transfer stock
A major insider just lapped up ET shares worth about $12.7 million. Let’s learn more about the insider’s move in this article. Yesterday, Energy Transfer (ET) Director Kelcy Warren bought 1.159 million ET shares at $10.93 per share for a total value of $12.67 million. The move comes after the company’s recent Q2 outperformance and a dividend hike.
Snap Stock: A Buy for the Long-Haul?
Snap’s recent second-quarter results have their fair share of positives and negatives, but the result is that its stock now trades at highly-attractive multiples, making it an interesting bet for the long haul. Social media platform Snap (SNAP) continued its run of posting nightmarish earnings with its most recent...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
WETG, OLO, TOST, ILMN and PBR stocks garnered the most attention in Friday’s early trade. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) topped the list...
Why WalkMe Stock’s Earnings Surprised Investors, Sparking a 9.2% Rally
WalkMe’s Q2 earnings report was enough to leave investors happy, as the stock rallied over 9% despite the overall U.S. market finishing mixed. Although the company is still experiencing losses, analysts are upbeat about the stock. WalkMe (WKME), a cloud-based digital adoption platform, reported its Q2-2022 earnings results earlier...
Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
A recovery in travel and tourism is helping Vacasa turn its fortunes around. Wall Street is eyeing triple-digit gains in the stock as well. Shares of vacation rental management platform Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) jumped nearly 35% yesterday on the back of the company’s robust second-quarter showing and upped guidance.
Why Rivian Stock Fell After Hours Despite Beating Earnings Estimates
Rivian beat analysts’ second-quarter EPS and revenue estimates. Despite this, the stock fell slightly in post-market trading, as investors are not happy about the heavy losses the company expects in the future. Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) reported its Q2-2022 results after market close today. Its revenue and earnings...
Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why
Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response.
Is Roblox Stock a Buy After Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know
A strange thing happened to Roblox (RBLX) after the online gaming platform “missed earnings” in its fiscal Q2 2022 financial report on Tuesday. First, Roblox stock plunged 10% as investors learned that quarterly earnings were worse than the expected $0.23 per share loss. Roblox actually lost $0.30 per share — and revenues were worse than expected, too. But then, Roblox recovered all its losses, and actually ended the day up 1.4%.
Here’s Expedia Stock’s Bull Case after a Stellar Second Quarter
Expedia wrapped up a solid quarter backed by robust demand for travel. It expects similar numbers in the upcoming quarter, but its stock price continues to be thwacked by the market. Shares of online travel business Expedia Group (EXPE) have been buzzing after reporting robust second-quarter results, which handily beat...
Enovix Stock Surges 19% on Receiving a Buy from Loop Capital
ENVX stock surged nearly 19% in pre-market trading after the company received a new Buy rating from an analyst, Ananda Baruah. The company even posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on August 10. Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) surged 19% in pre-market trading today after Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated...
Bumble Stock Tumbles 11% on Mixed Q2 Results
Bumble’s results for the second quarter are marked by an improvement in revenue and operating numbers. However, the company’s share price fell as a result of worse-than-expected losses. Online dating company Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) reported mixed results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Although revenues...
Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most
Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking.
