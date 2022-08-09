Read full article on original website
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring? The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
Click here to read the full article. Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional...
A mother-daughter moment! Serena Williams graced the cover of Vogue's September issue with her daughter, Olympia, by her side. The star athlete, 40, looked breathtaking as she posed barefoot on a beach, wearing a sky blue Balenciaga gown and jewelry from Bulgari. Behind Williams stood Olympia, 4, who held up the train of her mother's […]
Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
The legendary Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis this Tuesday. She'll officially walk away from the sport following the U.S. Open in New York. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, opened up about her decision in a feature article on Vogue. Saying goodbye to tennis won't be easy for...
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
