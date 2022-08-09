ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO