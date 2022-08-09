ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Website lawsuits, events regulations, environmental rules: What’s new in California wine business law

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
 4 days ago
Panel marks progress in Wine Country farmworker safety discussion

When Anayeli Guzman, an Indigenous farmworker from Sonoma County, began organizing with the labor group North Bay Jobs with Justice in support of five farmworker safety and wage demands, she said her hope for significant change wasn’t high. The campaign, which started last year, came out of interviews the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sebastopol’s Willow Creek Wealth Management hires new adviser

Eric Keating, CFP, has been hired as a wealth adviser by Sebastopol-based Willow Creek Wealth Management. “Our firm has seen incredible growth in the last two years and adding a new wealth advisor to our team greatly expands our capacity to provide exceptional service to new and established clients,” said President and CEO Tim Admire, in the announcement.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Petaluma’s Lagunitas unleashing new labeling with brewery dog

Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face. Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.
PETALUMA, CA
Napa medical billing, receivables software maker SyMed acquired by Cosentus

SyMed Corporation, a health care billing software company headquartered in Napa, has been acquired by Cosentus Business Services, a global business services company with locations in Northern California. Terms of the acquisition, quietly announced in April, were not disclosed. But the announcement by a broker of the deal said that...
NAPA, CA
Winkler named chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital

Jessica Winkler has been named the chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital after serving as its director of patient services since 2018. “Jessica brings strong leadership qualities and a diverse career to the role,” said John Hennelly, CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital, in a news release. “We sought an innovative, forward-thinking CNO, one who would be a strong leader and work well with our staff and medical community. Jessica will be invaluable in helping us realize our vision in the coming years.”
HEALTH SERVICES

