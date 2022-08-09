Website lawsuits, events regulations, environmental rules: What’s new in California wine business law

Read full article on original website
Panel marks progress in Wine Country farmworker safety discussion
When Anayeli Guzman, an Indigenous farmworker from Sonoma County, began organizing with the labor group North Bay Jobs with Justice in support of five farmworker safety and wage demands, she said her hope for significant change wasn’t high. The campaign, which started last year, came out of interviews the...
Napa entrepreneur hopes Seismocon quake device will help homeowners in the next ‘big one’
When Mike Sjoblom raced out of his Napa home on an early summer Sunday morning in 2014, the businessman hesitated to go back inside. “My house went back and forth for 20 seconds,” he said, recalling the 6.0 magnitude Napa earthquake that killed one person, injured more than 200 and caused $1 billion in damage.
Napa, Solano among California transit agencies getting $236 million for zero-emission bus transition
Fairfield and the Napa Valley transit agency are among 17 local governments and transit agencies in California to receive part of over $236 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to aid the transition to zero-emission buses. About $12 million goes to Fairfield’s FAST Bus Fleet Electrification Project,...
Napa Valley wine grape farmers set to get part of $2 million in climate education funding
Napa Valley Grapegrowers are set to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency to educate growers and producers on farm risk management and “climate smart” farm practices. The trade group is among 16 organizations sharing the $2.2 million pool of funds for...
Sebastopol’s Willow Creek Wealth Management hires new adviser
Eric Keating, CFP, has been hired as a wealth adviser by Sebastopol-based Willow Creek Wealth Management. “Our firm has seen incredible growth in the last two years and adding a new wealth advisor to our team greatly expands our capacity to provide exceptional service to new and established clients,” said President and CEO Tim Admire, in the announcement.
Sonoma County to receive $2.6 million federal grant to cover Kincade Fire costs
Sonoma County is set to receive $2.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover costs connected with the 2019 Kincade Fire. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, announced the grant in a news release Wednesday and praised FEMA for reimbursing the county. “This fire...
Petaluma’s Lagunitas unleashing new labeling with brewery dog
Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face. Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.
Napa medical billing, receivables software maker SyMed acquired by Cosentus
SyMed Corporation, a health care billing software company headquartered in Napa, has been acquired by Cosentus Business Services, a global business services company with locations in Northern California. Terms of the acquisition, quietly announced in April, were not disclosed. But the announcement by a broker of the deal said that...
Winkler named chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital
Jessica Winkler has been named the chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital after serving as its director of patient services since 2018. “Jessica brings strong leadership qualities and a diverse career to the role,” said John Hennelly, CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital, in a news release. “We sought an innovative, forward-thinking CNO, one who would be a strong leader and work well with our staff and medical community. Jessica will be invaluable in helping us realize our vision in the coming years.”
