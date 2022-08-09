Read full article on original website
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Alabama DL high on Clemson, feeling the love from Tigers
Clemson is sitting well early on with this promising defensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State with more than a half-dozen power conference offers. Opelika (Ala.) High School’s Malik Autry is a (...)
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera explains why he fired long-time assistant Sam Mills III before the season
It's rare for an NFL coach to shake up his staff just weeks before a season kicks off, but that's exactly what Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did with the firing of defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills is no longer with the organization, and his firing came...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could lead 'Philadelphia dynasty'
It's not often that you hear anybody involved with the Dallas Cowboys organization say anything resembling a compliment towards any member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization. It's a two-way street, as the fierce NFC East rivalry doesn't lead to many across Eagles nation saying anything positive about Dallas fans, players,...
Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin
This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
Seahawks DL Shelby Harris: 'Stupid' Guardian Caps will lead to 'more head-to-head' collisions
At the end of July, the NFL made Guardian Caps mandatory through the second week of the preseason for offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends. Since the league's announcement, the oversized, puffy helmet shells have received mixed reviews from players and coaches. On Wednesday, seven-year NFL veteran Shelby...
Mike Tomlin: George Pickens must learn 'difference between talent and skill'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens continues to receive high praise from multiple outlets ahead of Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks held at the newly named Acrisure Stadium. The product of the Georgia Bulldogs selected in the second round of this year's draft was recently named a...
The Browns Lead A Surprising NFL Stat Due To Fan Support
FOX Sports: NFL’s tweet reveals that the Browns have the best attendance percentage at 99.2 percent for both home and away games. The New England Patriots are second at 98.5 percent while the Los Angeles Rams complete the top three at 98.1. Coming in fourth are the Miami Dolphins...
