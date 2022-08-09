ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin

This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?

The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Browns Lead A Surprising NFL Stat Due To Fan Support

FOX Sports: NFL’s tweet reveals that the Browns have the best attendance percentage at 99.2 percent for both home and away games. The New England Patriots are second at 98.5 percent while the Los Angeles Rams complete the top three at 98.1. Coming in fourth are the Miami Dolphins...
CLEVELAND, OH

